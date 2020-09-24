Plug Power Announces Corine Dubruel as Vice President and Managing Director, Europe

/EIN News/ -- LATHAM, N.Y., Sept. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plug Power Inc . (NASDAQ: PLUG), a leading provider of clean hydrogen and zero-emission fuel cell solutions for the power, energy, and transportation industries, today announced that Corine Dubruel has joined the company as Vice President and Managing Director, Europe. She will lead initiatives to strengthen the company’s European presence, overseeing strategy and sales growth for material handling, on-road and other applications. She will also manage the company’s strategic and commercial partnerships to advance hydrogen generation and the liquid hydrogen economy in Europe.



Corine Dubruel has extensive experience in the fields of hydrogen energy, renewables, e-mobility, smart grids and energy storage. Before joining Plug Power, she held senior roles at leading European electrification and energy companies including ENGIE, General Electric and ABB, spanning strategy, business development, sales, marketing and operations. As vice president of power generation segment grid solutions, worldwide at Areva T&D, she oversaw a threefold increase in its power generation business, reaching €900 million in revenue and achieving a 30% market share for offshore wind connections in Europe.

Corine Dubruel also held a series of management positions at innovative Europe-based energy transition startups, including solar energy company Sun’R, the microgrid and hydrogen stationary solutions provider Powidian, and Ergosup, which specializes in on-site clean hydrogen solutions for material handling and mobility. She holds a Master of Science degree from the Grande Ecole Centrale Paris with a distinction in economics.

“Plug Power is a pioneer and proven leader in the hydrogen economy,” said Corine Dubruel. “I’m thrilled to be joining Plug Power as the company pursues its strategic growth ambitions in Europe. Plug Power’s clean hydrogen technology and fuel cell solutions will play a critical role in achieving European climate and decarbonization goals. I’m proud to support this endeavor.”

“We are very pleased to welcome Corine to the Plug Power team,” said Andy Marsh, CEO of Plug Power. “With her expertise and network in the European renewables and clean energy sectors, she is the ideal candidate to drive our multi-year investment in the region and deepen our relationships with key stakeholders. Under Corine’s leadership, I am confident we will significantly accelerate demand and adoption of our hydrogen technology across Europe.”

About Plug Power

Plug Power is building the hydrogen economy as the leading provider of comprehensive hydrogen fuel cell (HFC) turnkey solutions. The company’s innovative technology powers electric motors with hydrogen fuel cells amid an ongoing paradigm shift in the power, energy, and transportation industries to address climate change and energy security, while providing efficiency gains and meeting sustainability goals.

Plug Power created the first commercially viable market for hydrogen fuel cell (HFC) technology. As a result, the company has deployed over 35,000 fuel cell systems for e-mobility, more than anyone else in the world, and has become the largest buyer of liquid hydrogen, having built and operated a hydrogen highway across North America. Plug Power delivers a significant value proposition to end-customers, including meaningful environmental benefits, efficiency gains, fast fueling, and lower operational costs.

Plug Power’s vertically-integrated GenKey solution ties together all critical elements to power, fuel, and provide service to customers such as Amazon, BMW, The Southern Company, Carrefour, and Walmart. The company is now leveraging its know-how, modular product architecture and foundational customers to rapidly expand into other key markets including zero-emission on-road vehicles, robotics, and data centers.

Safe Harbor Statement

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve significant risks and uncertainties about Plug Power Inc.("PLUG"), including but not limited to statements about PLUG's expectations regarding its multi-year investment and growth in Europe, PLUG’s clean hydrogen technology and fuel cell solutions playing a critical role in achieving European climate and decarbonization goals, deepening of relationships with key stakeholders, and acceleration of demand and adoption of hydrogen technology across Europe. You are cautioned that such statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times that, or by which, such performance or results will have been achieved. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in these statements. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of PLUG in general, see PLUG’s public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the “Risk Factors” section of PLUG’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof, and PLUG undertakes no obligation to update such statements as a result of new information.