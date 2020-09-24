Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 845 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,681 in the last 365 days.

US Nuclear Corp. Announces Second Quarter 2020 Results

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, CA, Sept. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- US Nuclear Corp. (OTC: UCLE), a leading manufacturer of advanced radiation, chemical, and biological detection and UAV instrumentation, recently announced the financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.   

  • Sales for the three months ended June 30, 2020 were $302,201 compared to $1,530,523 for the same period in 2019
  • Decrease in sales due to the impact of COVID-19 on the company and customers
  • Overhoff operating branch was temporarily closed 3 months to allow employees to safely isolate at home
  • Employee work hours reduced by half to help mitigate COVID-19 exposure and transmission
  • Selling, general, and administrative expense were $346,203 compared to $1,246,309 for the same period in 2019, the decrease of $900,106 or 72.2% was due to careful money management and lower stock-based compensation
  • Net loss of $145,117 due to impact of COVID-19
  • $841,000 available cash in bank with approximately $850,000 of backlogged orders

Robert Goldstein, CEO of US Nuclear Corp., commented:
“As with many other companies, we were impacted by COVID-19.  To ensure the health of our employees, one of our manufacturing branches was temporarily closed down for approximately 3 months (March-May) to allow employees to isolate safely at home.  In addition, staggered, shorter working hours were implemented to help reduce the number of people in the building and maintain social distancing.  Sales were moving slower for a time due to customers being out of the office or working from home, leading to a disruption in purchasing.  However, we are thankful to be an essential manufacturer and that our instrumentation is still required world-wide for safety and regulation.  

Fortunately, there are also many upsides.  I have increased our sales staff to help us boost revenue and sell to broader markets, such as focusing on military and homeland security.  Our efforts to protect our employees from COVID-19 has proved successful.  US Nuclear is a healthy company with a large order backlog and many more orders in the pipeline, and we are projecting a very strong year ahead.  We are also extremely excited about our recent 40% purchase of Grapheton back on February 3, 2020, which will help us grow into a leading sensor manufacturer.  Grapheton is a truly wonderful startup in the same space as Elon Musk’s Neuralink, and has huge potential for treating a wide variety of injuries and disease with implantable and wearable sensors, such as spinal injuries, chronic pain and depression, Parkinson’s disease, and advanced prosthetics for amputees.” 

US NUCLEAR CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(unaudited)
                       
          Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
          June 30,    June 30, 
          2020   2019   2020   2019
                       
Sales     $                302,201 $              1,530,523 $                624,440 $              2,159,576
Cost of sales                  158,822                  744,590                  314,734                1,055,726
Gross profit                    143,379                  785,933                  309,706                1,103,850
                       
Operating expenses                
  Selling, general and administrative expenses                  346,203                1,246,309                1,241,045                1,745,542
    Total operating expenses                  346,203                1,246,309                1,241,045                1,745,542
                       
Loss from operations                 (202,824)                 (460,376)                 (931,339)                 (641,692)
                       
Other income (expense)                
  Interest expense                   (12,151)                    (5,643)                   (25,546)                   (11,746)
  Amortization of debt discount                   (74,897)                          -                   (242,387)                          -  
  Change in value of derivative liability                  146,997                          -                        9,835                          -  
  Equity loss in investment                    (2,242)                          -                      (3,049)                          -  
    Total other income (expense)                    57,707                    (5,643)                 (261,147)                   (11,746)
                       
Loss before provision for income taxes                 (145,117)                 (466,019)              (1,192,486)                 (653,438)
                       
Provision for income taxes                          -                            -                            -                            -  
                       
Net loss   $               (145,117) $               (466,019) $            (1,192,486) $               (653,438)
                       
                       
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted              21,647,837              17,542,030              21,103,582              17,288,219
                       
Loss per shares - basic and diluted $                    (0.01) $                    (0.03) $                    (0.06) $                    (0.04)

Safe Harbor Act
This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ from expectations, estimates and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results.

Investors may find additional information regarding US Nuclear Corp. at the SEC website at http://www.sec.gov, or the company’s website at www.usnuclearcorp.com

CONTACT:

US Nuclear Corp. (OTC: UCLE)
Robert I. Goldstein, President, CEO, and Chairman
Rachel Boulds, Chief Financial Officer
(818) 883 7043
Email: info@usnuclearcorp.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

US Nuclear Corp. Announces Second Quarter 2020 Results

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.