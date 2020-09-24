US Nuclear Corp. Announces Second Quarter 2020 Results

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, CA, Sept. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- US Nuclear Corp. (OTC: UCLE), a leading manufacturer of advanced radiation, chemical, and biological detection and UAV instrumentation, recently announced the financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Sales for the three months ended June 30, 2020 were $302,201 compared to $1,530,523 for the same period in 2019

Decrease in sales due to the impact of COVID-19 on the company and customers

Overhoff operating branch was temporarily closed 3 months to allow employees to safely isolate at home

Employee work hours reduced by half to help mitigate COVID-19 exposure and transmission

Selling, general, and administrative expense were $346,203 compared to $1,246,309 for the same period in 2019, the decrease of $900,106 or 72.2% was due to careful money management and lower stock-based compensation

Net loss of $145,117 due to impact of COVID-19

$841,000 available cash in bank with approximately $850,000 of backlogged orders

Robert Goldstein, CEO of US Nuclear Corp., commented:

“As with many other companies, we were impacted by COVID-19. To ensure the health of our employees, one of our manufacturing branches was temporarily closed down for approximately 3 months (March-May) to allow employees to isolate safely at home. In addition, staggered, shorter working hours were implemented to help reduce the number of people in the building and maintain social distancing. Sales were moving slower for a time due to customers being out of the office or working from home, leading to a disruption in purchasing. However, we are thankful to be an essential manufacturer and that our instrumentation is still required world-wide for safety and regulation.

Fortunately, there are also many upsides. I have increased our sales staff to help us boost revenue and sell to broader markets, such as focusing on military and homeland security. Our efforts to protect our employees from COVID-19 has proved successful. US Nuclear is a healthy company with a large order backlog and many more orders in the pipeline, and we are projecting a very strong year ahead. We are also extremely excited about our recent 40% purchase of Grapheton back on February 3, 2020, which will help us grow into a leading sensor manufacturer. Grapheton is a truly wonderful startup in the same space as Elon Musk’s Neuralink, and has huge potential for treating a wide variety of injuries and disease with implantable and wearable sensors, such as spinal injuries, chronic pain and depression, Parkinson’s disease, and advanced prosthetics for amputees.”

US NUCLEAR CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Sales $ 302,201 $ 1,530,523 $ 624,440 $ 2,159,576 Cost of sales 158,822 744,590 314,734 1,055,726 Gross profit 143,379 785,933 309,706 1,103,850 Operating expenses Selling, general and administrative expenses 346,203 1,246,309 1,241,045 1,745,542 Total operating expenses 346,203 1,246,309 1,241,045 1,745,542 Loss from operations (202,824) (460,376) (931,339) (641,692) Other income (expense) Interest expense (12,151) (5,643) (25,546) (11,746) Amortization of debt discount (74,897) - (242,387) - Change in value of derivative liability 146,997 - 9,835 - Equity loss in investment (2,242) - (3,049) - Total other income (expense) 57,707 (5,643) (261,147) (11,746) Loss before provision for income taxes (145,117) (466,019) (1,192,486) (653,438) Provision for income taxes - - - - Net loss $ (145,117) $ (466,019) $ (1,192,486) $ (653,438) Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted 21,647,837 17,542,030 21,103,582 17,288,219 Loss per shares - basic and diluted $ (0.01) $ (0.03) $ (0.06) $ (0.04)

