Virtu Financial Congratulates Mary-Anne Peril for Her Excellence in Trading Award from Women in Finance Asia

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRT) a leading provider of financial services and products that leverages cutting edge technology to deliver innovative, transparent trading solutions to our clients and liquidity to the global markets, announced that its Australia Head Trader, Mary-Anne Peril, has been recognized for Excellence in Trading by Women in Finance Asia. The prestigious Women in Finance award honors highly accomplished women whose entrepreneurial spirit and leadership have made a unique contribution to the industry.



Based in Sydney, Mary-Anne oversees Virtu’s Execution Services in Australia. She shares her insights and expertise in executing high-touch, electronic and program trades for our institutional buy- and sell-side clients.

“Mary-Anne has been instrumental in the growth of our execution services business in Australia. She is consistently ranked by her clients as a top execution partner and has helped the Sydney team drive record volumes in POSIT Alert in 2020,” said Douglas Cifu, Chief Executive Officer, Virtu Financial. “This award recognizes Mary-Anne’s tenacity and leadership, made especially challenging in the current COVID-19 environment.”

“Highly valued by our clients, Mary-Anne’s dedication to excellence in all aspects of client service helped provide much needed stability this year,” said Jessica Morrison, CEO, Execution Services in Asia. “She provides her expertise to the executive team, manages the implementation of new products, including the current transition to the new Frontier execution algo technology and partners with clients to help them find the right solutions to solve their execution challenges. We are very pleased to see the recognition of her work in shaping the strategic direction of Virtu in the region.”

About Women in Finance Awards

Women in Finance (WIF) award winners were nominated by readers of MarketsMedia.com and TradersMagazine.com, and shortlists and winners were determined by the editorial staffs and WIF Advisory Board. The methodology in selecting nominees and then winners for Women in Finance reflects an extensive set of criteria and is based solely on the opinion of market participants.

About Virtu Financial, Inc.

Virtu is a leading provider of financial services and products that leverages cutting-edge technology to deliver liquidity to the global markets and innovative, transparent trading solutions to its clients. Leveraging its global market making expertise and infrastructure, Virtu provides a robust product suite including offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. Virtu’s product offerings allow clients to trade on hundreds of venues across 50+ countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income and myriad other commodities. In addition, Virtu’s integrated, multi-asset analytics platform provides a range of pre and post-trade services, data products and compliance tools that clients rely upon to invest, trade and manage risk across global markets.

Contact: Investor Relations Media Relations Deborah Belevan, IRC, CPA Andrew Smith investor_relations@virtu.com media@virtu.com



