Zapata Announces Commercial Release of Orquestra, the Workflow-Based, Modular Toolset for Applied Quantum Computing

Orquestra enables enterprise teams to orchestrate across quantum computing frameworks to compose, run and analyze quantum workflows at scale

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Sept. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zapata Computing , a leading enterprise software company for quantum computing, today announced the commercial release of Orquestra ®, a workflow-based, unified toolset for applied quantum computing that allows users to compose and run quantum workflows across a range of devices, both quantum and classical, on a unified quantum operating environment. Previously accessible only to Early Access Program participants, Orquestra is now commercially available as a highly extensive workflow management tool for developing quantum and quantum-inspired workflows and algorithms across use cases and industries.



“The Orquestra Early Access Program allowed enterprise and academic teams to manage their complex mix of use cases, devices and approaches to application development by coordinating everything from systems preparation to data analysis,” says Christopher Savoie, CEO and co-founder of Zapata. “By leveraging Orquestra’s workflow-based systems for real customer applications, we were able to accelerate their work significantly. Their usage and feedback have also fueled major improvements to Orquestra’s features, integrations and interactions.”

Enhanced Workflow Features and New Hardware Integrations

Orquestra allows users to create modular workflows from Python-based code and libraries, and deploy them on a hybrid quantum-classical stack. This release greatly simplifies the syntax needed to specify the requirements for a workflow by removing the overhead that the Orquestra Quantum Engine now handles for the user.

In addition to previously available backends that include a full range of simulators and classical resources, Orquestra now integrates with Qiskit and IBM Quantum’s open quantum systems, Honeywell’s System Model HØ, and Amazon Braket, which provides access to simulators, IonQ and Rigetti. Orquestra is the first workflow platform to provide value-added access to Honeywell’s HØ. Corneliu Buda, a current user at BP, commented, “It is amazing to finally use the Honeywell system directly through Orquestra. The algorithms we are working with are complex, to say the least, and running them through Orquestra on real quantum devices is game-changing.”

Tony Uttley, President, Honeywell Quantum Solutions, said, “Through our value-added partnership with Zapata, users now have the unique opportunity to run quantum workflows directly on the Honeywell system. This allows them to get familiar with our system’s all-to-all connectivity and differentiated capabilities.”

“We are thrilled to see Orquestra’s integration with Qiskit and its connectivity to a range of IBM Quantum simulators and real quantum hardware. Through our technical collaborations with Zapata, we’ve witnessed how Orquestra’s workflow-based structure allows users to quickly get started prototyping and exploring quantum applications,” said Dr. Anthony Annunziata, Director of the IBM Q Network.

Create from Scratch or Leverage Open Source Tools

Orquestra, now more broadly available to enterprise, government and academic teams, allows users to build their own algorithms and IP. They can begin with Zapata’s fundamental algorithms, and plug-and-play modules written with popular quantum and domain-specific libraries of their choice, including Cirq, Qiskit, PennyLane and PyQuil. Users may also create and share their own modular components, such as Tequila , a Python package created by the Aspuru-Guzik group at University of Toronto’s Matter Lab. Tequila helps translate algorithms researchers might write on a blackboard to deployable code. When used within Orquestra, it enables more effective benchmarking and comparison of algorithms in an abstracted way.

Learn More and Request Access

Zapata invites the community to learn more at two demo webinars: on October 6th at 9:00 AM ET / 3:00 PM CEST (for US/EMEA) and on October 7th at 9:00 AM JST (for APAC). Zapata will demonstrate a variety of use cases best suited for Orquestra, latest integrations including libraries (Qiskit, Cirq, PyQuil, TensorFlow and more) and hardware (Honeywell, IBM, IonQ, Rigetti, major simulators and more), as well as how to compose, deploy and analyze workflows built from quantum ecosystem components. Register here: https://createform.com/Orquestra .

As of today, users may request access at Orquestra.io . Academic users will have free access to Orquestra. Enterprise and government users can receive a two-month free trial.

About Zapata Computing

Zapata Computing, Inc. is the quantum software company empowering enterprise teams to accelerate quantum solutions and capabilities. With its introduction of Orquestra®, the first and only end-to-end, workflow-based toolset for quantum computing, Zapata is spearheading a new quantum development paradigm. Built on interoperable, extensible and modular classical-to-quantum software and hardware frameworks, Orquestra enables teams to compose, run and analyze complex, quantum-enabled workflows™ and challenging computational solutions at scale. Orquestra is purpose-built for quantum machine learning, optimization and simulation problems across industries.

Working in close collaboration across the quantum ecosystem, including partnerships with Amazon, Google, Honeywell, IBM, Microsoft, Rigetti and others, Zapata is backed by Prelude Ventures, Comcast Ventures, The Engine, Pillar VC, BASF Venture Capital, Pitango Ventures, Robert Bosch Venture Capital and Honeywell Ventures.

For more information and to request access to Orquestra, visit www.Orquestra.io or contact press@zapatacomputing.com . Follow Zapata Computing on LinkedIn and Twitter .