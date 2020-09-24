Genasys™ Inc. Announces Multiple Competitively Awarded Emergency Management Software Services Contracts

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Sept. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ: GNSS), the global leader in critical communications systems and solutions, today announced competitively awarded contracts from the University of California, Irvine, the North Coast Water District in Pacifica, CA and the City of Newport Beach, CA for Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) software services.



“Government and enterprise interest in our GEM platform is growing and we are experiencing increasing sales activity from this expanding business pipeline,” said Richard S. Danforth, Chief Executive Officer, Genasys Inc. “GEM empowers organizations and businesses to quickly communicate to individuals or large populations in real time through multiple channels, including location-based SMS, cell broadcast, mobile push notifications, voice calls, email, social media, desktop alerts and more. By unifying multiple software channels and utilizing custom map layers, GEM delivers alerts and notifications to students, staff, customers, employees, residents and visitors during emergency situations.

“GEM's user friendly app makes it easy to opt in and select channel alert and notification preferences,” Mr. Danforth continued. “Cost effective, reliable and efficient, GEM enables administrators and emergency managers to simultaneously send critical communications through multiple channels with a single click.”

In addition to activating any Common Alert Protocol (CAP) compliant device, including TV, radio and digital displays, GEM sends Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) and Emergency Alert System (EAS) notifications through the Federal Emergency Management Agency's Integrated Public Alert & Warning System (IPAWS), and integrates with Genasys voice speaker arrays to deliver audible messages with industry-leading vocal clarity and area coverage.

About Genasys Inc.

Genasys™ is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. Genasys provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after public safety threats and critical business events. The Company’s unified critical communications platform includes National Emergency Warning System (NEWS), Genasys Emergency Management (GEM), Genasys Workforce Management (GWM), LRAD® systems and more.

Genasys systems are in service in 72 countries around the world in diverse applications, including public safety, national emergency warning systems, mass notification, defense, law enforcement, critical infrastructure protection and many more. For more information, visit genasys.com.



