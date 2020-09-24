FH Ortho Announces the US Launch of Arrow Prime Advanced Instruments for Shoulder Arthroplasty

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Sept. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FH Ortho Inc, a long standing, well respected manufacturer of innovative orthopedic devices proudly announces the U.S. launch of the Arrow Prime Advanced Instrumentation for shoulder arthroplasty.

“This launch represents yet another significant milestone in our strategy to become a global leader in the shoulder arthroplasty space,” said Chris Valois, US General Manager - FH Ortho Inc.

The Arrow Prime Advanced Instrumentation was developed in collaboration with a team of elite orthopedic shoulder surgeons to facilitate implantation of the Arrow Prime Shoulder Arthroplasty System in a more streamlined approach that is intended to reduce operating time and increase the reproducibility of patient outcomes.

“I am already encouraged by the results I have seen with the innovative instrumentation both intraoperatively and post operatively with my patients,” said orthopedic surgeon, Brian Schofield MD of Sarasota, FL.

About FH Ortho

FH Ortho has been developing and manufacturing orthopedic devices for surgeons globally since 1964. Founded in Mulhouse, France, FH Ortho is represented in 37 countries. Our product focus is directed to include joint reconstruction, ligament repair, biologics, foot and ankle, spine and trauma surgery. Backed by 55 years of forward thinking innovative and technology in devices, techniques and product delivery, our company is positioned for rapid worldwide expansion.

FH products are prized for their elegant design and distinguished by clinical sophistication. Our products, systems and tools, in conjunction with surgical expertise will facilitate an ideal patient outcome that will simplify patient management and support cost containment, resulting in a continuum of care that benefits both patient and surgeon.

To learn more about FH Ortho Inc., visit http://www.fhortho.com/us/.

Contact:

Stacie Woodill

FH Ortho

(708)667-7721

s.woodill@fhortho.com