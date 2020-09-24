Oil and Gas Operators set to discuss their Near-Term Strategic Outlooks for Africa

It’s no secret that the COVID-19 pandemic, combined with ambitious emissions targets, are currently forcing oil and gas Operators worldwide to re-evaluate – and in many cases slim down – their portfolios. But what does this mean for Sub-Saharan Africa? This question will be top of the agenda at the “Operators’ Strategic Outlook” session at AOW Virtual (https://bit.ly/3020OKM) (7th October 2020).

Participating is Tullow Oil’s most senior representative in Ghana, who will be updating delegates on the company’s progress following a turbulent year. Also joining are senior leaders from Chariot Oil and Gas and Kosmos Energy, which recently inked a farmdown agreement for up to USD200 million with Shell to on a portfolio of its exploration assets in Sao Tome & Principe, Suriname, Namibia and South Africa.

Moderating the discussion will be a Dr Valérie Marcel of Chatham House, the Royal Institute of International Affairs. This will ensure rigorous analysis of the regional and country-specific challenges and opportunities at the centre of the discussion.

The expert contributors include:

Tracey K. Henderson, Chief Exploration Officer, Kosmos Energy

Duncan Wallace, Technical Director, Chariot Oil and Gas

Wissam Al Monthiry, MD, Tullow Ghana

Adam Pollard, Senior Research Analyst, SSA Upstream Oil and Gas, Wood Mackenzie

To accompany the session, Africa Oil Week has released the latest in a series of complimentary reports produced alongside its long-standing partner, Wood Mackenzie. Titled “A Major Transition for Sub-Saharan Africa?”, it covers topics including environmental considerations, new SSA gas projects and potential buyers for those African assets the majors are keen to divest. The report will kickstart conversation at AOW Virtual and is available to download now for free (https://rb.gy/8lvq3q).

Brought to you by Africa Oil Week (AOW), AOW Virtual (https://rb.gy/3rdvtk) (7-8 October 2020) is a free to attend online conference aimed at reigniting African oil, gas and energy. True to AOW’s roots, the conference will be packed full of strategic outlooks, debates, and a much-anticipated government bidding round. It will offer AOW’s global oil and gas audience a platform to discuss insights, challenges and opportunities post COVID-19.

