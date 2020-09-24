Muscle Maker Grill Opens Their First of Four College Campus Locations in Virginia

/EIN News/ -- Burleson, Texas, Sept. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Muscle Maker, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRIL ) the parent company of Muscle Maker Grill, Healthy Joe’s & MMG Burger Bar, a fast-casual concept known for serving “healthier for you” meals, today announced that it has opened its first of four campus locations at Northern Virginia Community College (NOVA). The Loudoun location which opened Wednesday September 23rd, will offer fare from Healthy Joe’s to start and will provide grab-n-go options for students and faculty who are on the run. The company will be launching healthier for you breakfast at NOVA this calendar school year. The breakfast menu will also include an expanded smoothie and coffee bar. Guests can dine-in, take-out and will eventually have meals delivered locally from all four campus locations when Covid restrictions lift.

The remaining three campus locations will open on the Manassas, Alexandria, and Woodbridge campuses and will give the company extensive coverage of NOVA’s network. Muscle Maker Grill plans to open the Manassas location next.

Michael Roper, CEO of Muscle Maker Grill, commented, “College campus locations are part of our core non-traditional growth model. Younger generations are moving towards healthier food options and Muscle Maker Grill is positioning the location of its food concepts to give students a convenient way to eat healthier. The Northern Virginia Community College – Loudoun site is our first college location opening with more openings planned in the near future. I’m excited to announce our first college location and look forward to serving both the student and faculty population at Northern Virginia Community College.”

About Muscle Maker Grill

Founded in 1995 in Colonia, New Jersey, Muscle Maker Grill features high quality, great tasting food, freshly prepared with proprietary recipes. The menu, created with the guest’s health in mind, is lean and protein based. It features all-natural chicken, grass fed steak, lean turkey, whole wheat pasta, wraps, bowls and more. It also offers a wide selection of fruit smoothies in a variety of assorted flavors, protein shakes and supplements. For more information on Muscle Maker Grill, visit www.musclemakergrill.com .

About NOVA

Northern Virginia Community College is the largest institution of higher education in the Commonwealth of Virginia and one of America's largest community colleges. Founded in 1964, NOVA currently enrolls more than 75,000 students at its six campuses in Alexandria, Annandale, Loudoun, Manassas, Springfield and Woodbridge, and through NOVA Online. For more information about NOVA and its programs or services, call 703-323-3000 or visit the College's Web site, www.nvcc.edu.

