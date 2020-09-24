Atlas Selected for Gwinnett County Project Management Professional Services

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATCX), a leading provider of professional testing, inspection, engineering, program management and consulting services, announced today that it has been selected as the project management professional services consultant of the Gwinnett County capital program in Georgia. Atlas will provide services for the Gwinnett County Transportation Program that will include plan review, environmental investigation and permitting, land acquisition and construction engineering and inspection. The initial contract value of up to $7 million in year one is renewable on an annual basis for an additional four years.



“Atlas has been privileged to partner with Gwinnett County for the last 30 years and we couldn’t be more pleased to be selected to continue providing quality work for our long-term customer,” said Atlas CEO, L. Joe Boyer. “This relationship has delivered some significant projects for the county including Ronald Reagan Parkway, State Route 20 Widening, Sugarloaf Parkway, and diverging diamond interchanges along Interstate 85 at both Pleasant Hill Road and Jimmy Carter Boulevard.

The Gwinnett Department of Transportation is responsible for overseeing the County’s roadway infrastructure system. These transportation networks include more than 2,600 miles of road, over 730 signalized intersections, thousands of miles of traffic striping, the Gwinnett County Transit System and one of the three busiest airports in Georgia. The Department performs this mission with 167 approved full-time positions and a 2020 adopted operating budget of $51.8 million in multiple funds.

The Gwinnett County capital program includes projects in the following categories:

School Safety Improvements

Road Safety and Alignment Improvements

Bridge, Culvert and Roadway Drainage Improvements

Intersection Improvements

Major Roadway Improvements

Capital Project Rehabilitation and Resurfacing

Unpaved Road Improvements

Neighborhood Speed Control

Sidewalks/Pedestrian Safety/Bikeway Improvements

Transportation Planning

City/County Projects



“Atlas has been a trusted partner over the years, and we are happy to continue working on meaningful projects that are key to Gwinnett Department of Transportation’s mission to enhance quality of life by facilitating the mobility of people and goods safely and efficiently,” said Alan Chapman, Gwinnett DOT’s Director.

