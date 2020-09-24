MineralTree Raises $50M Series D Funding and Acquires Inspyrus and Regal Software

New investment and acquisitions fuel growth in fast-growing AP automation and B2B payments market

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MineralTree, an Accounts Payable (AP) and payments automation solution provider, today announced that it has closed a $50 million Series D investment round with participation from existing investors Great Hill Partners, .406 Ventures, and Eight Roads Ventures. In addition, MineralTree has acquired two companies in the AP automation and B2B payables space, Inspyrus and Regal Software, to further expand its market position in providing AP and payment automation to middle market companies.



The investment round and acquisitions come at a time when MineralTree is seeing increasing demand for its solutions as businesses of all sizes are becoming focused on addressing both pandemic-related work-from-home mandates and rising costs associated with manually processing invoices and B2B payments. $27 Trillion in B2B payments are made in North America every year and businesses spend an estimated $510B on direct and indirect manual AP costs making those payments. By automating AP, businesses can save as much as 80% of these costs and allow their AP process to function seamlessly while working fully remote.

Today’s additional funding and strategic company acquisitions equip MineralTree with expanded product capabilities, partnerships, and scale to serve the needs of a much larger portion of the middle market and up into the enterprise market. Additionally, the funding and acquisitions will bolster capabilities available to existing MineralTree customers and Bank partners .

“Mid-market companies of all sizes continue to show strong interest in automating their AP and payments processes, but as a market segment have been overlooked and underserved,” said MineralTree Chief Executive Officer, Micah Remley. “Our vision to revolutionize B2B commerce starts with making the invoice to payment processes simple, speedy, and secure for mid-market customers and our Bank partners. This new funding, combined with expanded product capabilities and scale that come as a result of acquiring Inspyrus and Regal Software, uniquely positions MineralTree to do just that.”

Silicon Valley-based Inspyrus is an AP automation software solution for large mid-market and enterprise customers. Since its founding in 2008, Inspyrus has built significant scale in AP automation and currently processes over 15 million invoices, representing more than $100B in AP spend, annually in its software platform. It provides out-of-the-box integrations with leading ERP systems such as SAP and Oracle’s E-Business, JD Edwards, PeopleSoft, and ERP Cloud systems. With Inspyrus, MineralTree adds robust product features such as advanced PO matching, Artificial Intelligence-enabled predictive coding, and real-time invoice capture.

“Mid-market companies continue to lag behind their enterprise contemporaries in automating,” stated Inspyrus Founder and Chief Executive Officer Nilay Banker. “Automating these processes can deliver not only significant cost savings, but also increased financial visibility, and fraud reduction. The combination of capabilities from Inspyrus and MineralTree will help accelerate the digitization of Accounts Payable and B2B payments processing across more companies globally.”

Regal Software, founded in 2008 and headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, provides easy-to-use ERP connectors to more than 160 different ERP systems. Its RegalPay solution is used by more than 350 corporate customers and partners including leading banks, card issuers, and financial services institutions to serve their business customers’ needs. Regal Software expands MineralTree’s ability to integrate with both bank and business financial systems, removing one of the biggest barriers to adoption of e-payments .

“We are thrilled to become part of the MineralTree family today,” commented Regal Software Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Kofi Conduah. “The combined strengths of MineralTree and Regal Software position us as the only choice to help mid-market companies easily transition to electronic payments and empower Banks to help their commercial customers do the same.”

MineralTree provides modern, secure, easy-to-use, end-to-end Accounts Payable (AP) Automation solutions that reduce costs by more than 75%, increase visibility and control, and mitigate fraud and risk, while improving cash flow . More than 2,000 mid-market and mid-enterprise companies, as well as more than 25 financial institutions rely on MineralTree to digitize and optimize the entire AP Automation and Payments process, preserving control over the complete invoice-to-payment workflow, improving vendor relationships, maximizing ROI, and transforming the finance function from a cost center to a profit center. For more information, visit https://www.mineraltree.com .

