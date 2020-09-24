Spanish-Speaking Customer Care Team Now Available to Assist Patients at DirectRx

Specialty Pharmacy Continues to Develop Solutions to Medication Adherence

With the Hispanic population growing throughout the U.S., the need for Spanish-speaking representatives in the pharmaceutical industry is becoming increasingly important. DirectRx Pharmacy, a dually accredited specialty pharmacy, is responding to the needs of the Hispanic community by launching a full Spanish-speaking Care Team for patients.



“At DirectRx, we strive to remove the barriers to adherence for all of our patients, including a language barrier. We recognize the importance of patients receiving clear and effective communication by phone regarding their specialty medications,” said Marko Berishaj, president of DirectRx. “Our Spanish speaking patients will now have access to a representative who can easily converse with them in their primary language about their medication usage, insurance coverage, medical benefits and many more important questions they may have.”

The provider referral forms available to physicians will now include an option to indicate to DirectRx if the patient speaks primarily Spanish. If the option is selected, the patient will be contacted by a representative of the pharmacy’s Spanish-speaking Care Team for further assistance with their medications.

DirectRx strives to improve the overall adherence rate of all patients through a variety of innovative solutions implemented over the past year. These include a weekend education team to provide information, encouragement and education through patient phone calls; a Patient Scorecard to supply secure medication compliance data to doctors across the U.S.; and a new operating system featuring intelligent data collection and a HIPAA compliant portal to engage both patients and providers in the mission to increase compliance among patients with chronic conditions. The addition of the Spanish-speaking Care Team is the most recent innovation in medication adherence initiatives by the company.

DirectRx, an independent specialty pharmacy with dual accreditation from both ACHC and URAC, is dedicated to providing patients with unparalleled, personalized pharmaceutical care. Unlike other pharmacies, DirectRx is owned and operated by certified doctors of pharmacy. As a family-owned business, the company has grown to serve more than 40 states since its inception more than three decades ago. Investments in technology help to provide clients with accurate, timely orders. www.DirectRx.com





