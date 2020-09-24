President congratulates Saudi Arabia on 88th anniversary of independence

Luanda, ANGOLA, September 24 - Angolan Head of State João Lourenço congratulated Wednesday the Saudi Arabia people on their 88th Independence anniversary on Wednesday.,

In his congratulatory massage sent to the King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, João Lourenço stresses the Saudi government ‘s effort over the decades, focused on searching for peace, stability and the social and economic development of the kingdom.

President João Lourenço expressed desire to see reinforced and extended the friendship and cooperation bonds between Angolan and Saudi people, reads a press realease from Press Secretariat of the President of Republic.