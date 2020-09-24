Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 874 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,711 in the last 365 days.

MPLA reviews draft budget for 2021

Luanda, ANGOLA, September 24 - Angola’s ruling MPLA party Wednesday in Luanda reviewed its draft general budget for 2021.,

This was during the 10th Ordinary Meeting of the Secretariat of its Political Bureau, chaired by MPLA vice president, Luísa Damião.

The participants reviwed information on the activities performed during the 2nd quadrimester of 2020, said a note released at the end of the meeting.

Members focused on the activities carried out by the Secretariat of the Political Bureau and by the Central Committee's Discipline and Audit Commission.

Tthe Secretariat of the Political Bureau also appreciated its Activity Plan for the third quarter of 2020.

The ruling party also gave consent to the appointment of Diavita Alexandre Jorge to fill the position of Head of Policy Division for the organs of the State and Political Parties for Political and Electoral Affairs Department of the Central Committee.  

The statement said that the Secretariat of the Political Bureau welcomed the speech delivered  on Tuesday, via video conference, by the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, at the 75th Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Meanwhile,  the body recognises the need for developed countries to invest directly in developing countries, as a great equation for their economic growth.

Participants at the meeting encouraged President João Lourenço to continue implementing economic and financial measures aimed at restructuring the national economy and ensuring the well-being of the Angolan people.

,

You just read:

MPLA reviews draft budget for 2021

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.