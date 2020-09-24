MPLA reviews draft budget for 2021

Luanda, ANGOLA, September 24 - Angola’s ruling MPLA party Wednesday in Luanda reviewed its draft general budget for 2021.,

This was during the 10th Ordinary Meeting of the Secretariat of its Political Bureau, chaired by MPLA vice president, Luísa Damião.

The participants reviwed information on the activities performed during the 2nd quadrimester of 2020, said a note released at the end of the meeting.

Members focused on the activities carried out by the Secretariat of the Political Bureau and by the Central Committee's Discipline and Audit Commission.

Tthe Secretariat of the Political Bureau also appreciated its Activity Plan for the third quarter of 2020.

The ruling party also gave consent to the appointment of Diavita Alexandre Jorge to fill the position of Head of Policy Division for the organs of the State and Political Parties for Political and Electoral Affairs Department of the Central Committee.

The statement said that the Secretariat of the Political Bureau welcomed the speech delivered on Tuesday, via video conference, by the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, at the 75th Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Meanwhile, the body recognises the need for developed countries to invest directly in developing countries, as a great equation for their economic growth.

Participants at the meeting encouraged President João Lourenço to continue implementing economic and financial measures aimed at restructuring the national economy and ensuring the well-being of the Angolan people.