[2020-2026] Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Treatment Market Size, Share, Growth, Revenue, Potential, Analysis Report

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Sept. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advancements in stem cell research is a major driving factor for the global acute respiratory distress syndrome treatment market growth. According to the National Centre for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), 75% of the acute respiratory distress syndrome treatment (ARDS) cases are classified as severe and 8% of the mild cases progress to becoming moderate or severe. The overall mortality rate of ARDS is found to be at a shocking 43%.

Cell therapy has been found to be one of the potential solutions to the menace of ARDS, having benefits such as anti-bacterial action and lack of rejection molecules. The global acute respiratory distress syndrome treatment market revenue is being bolstered by the intensive research into stem cells. Private organizations are already pushing up their investments in this emerging field. For example, Japan-based HEALIOS K.K, recently acquired the rights to sell Multistem, a cell therapy product being researched for ARDS, commercially.





Fortune Business Insights shares critical market analysis in its report, titled “Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Treatment Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Drug Class (Vasoconstrictors, Bronchodilators, Steroids and Antibiotics, Nitric Oxide, Sedatives & Paralytics, Surfactant), By Route of Administration (Oral, Injection, Inhalation), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Others) and Geography Forecast till 2026”. The report incorporates a bird’s eye-view and a worm’s eye-view evaluation of the factors that will shape the market in the forecast period as well as the emerging trends. Detailed assessment of regions, segments, and participants is also contained in the report.

Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) is a severe pulmonary disorder which occurs when the air sacs in the lungs get filled with excess fluid. The result is that oxygen levels drop and carbon dioxide levels increase in the bloodstream. Organ failure is the ultimate effect of ARDS as organs do not get the required amount of oxygen to function. Common symptoms include dry cough, rapid pulse rate and breathing, headaches, and mental confusion. The most likely causes of ARDS are trauma to the chest or head, severe blood infection, other severe lung infection such as pneumonia, and inhalation of toxic substances such as chemicals and salt water.

Increasing Demand for Neonatal Intensive Care Units (NICUs) to Drive the Market

According to statistics released by the American Thoracic Society, about 10% of the babies born prematurely in America develop Respiratory Distress Syndrome, also known as Hyaline Membrane Disease. As a result, the demand for neonatal ICUs is increasing at a considerable as about 12% of babies are born preterm in the US. This augurs well for the global acute respiratory distress syndrome treatment market size, which is slated for substantial expansion during the forecast period.

The only limiting factor for the global acute respiratory distress treatment market is the dearth of approved medicines for management of ARDS.

North America to Register High Growth; Asia-Pacific and Europe to Follow Suit

Among regions, North America is expected to grasp a major portion in the global acute respiratory distress syndrome treatment market share till 2026. The main reasons being development of new management guidelines for ARDS and advancements in alternative therapies. Asia-Pacific along with Europe is witnessing a steady rise in the number of ICUs and growing prevalence of ARDS. Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East are seen as promising regions with great business opportunities.





Regulatory Approvals Build Confidence Among Market Players

The global acute respiratory distress syndrome treatment market stands to benefit from the fast-paced clearances from government authorities. For example, Athersys received a fast-track approval from the FDA for its MultiStem program to treat ARDS. Many companies are also carrying out advanced research and developing innovative products. For instance, Altor BioScience is conducting research on ALT-836, an antibody-based tissue factor antagonist, for treating ARDS caused by infections. These developments are anticipated to elevate the global acute respiratory distress syndrome treatment market potential.





Fortune Business Insights identifies the following players in the Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Treatment Market:

• Pfizer, Inc.

• Athersys Inc.

• Faron Pharmaceuticals, Ltd.

• GlaxoSmithKline plc.

• Teva Pharmaceuticals USA Inc.

• HEALIOS K.K.





Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Treatment Market Segmentations:

By Drug Class

• Vasoconstrictors

• Bronchodilators

• Steroids and Antibiotics

• Nitric Oxide

• Sedatives & Paralytics

• Surfactant

• Others

By Route of Administration

• Oral

• Injection

• Inhalation

By Distribution Channel

• Hospital Pharmacies

• Retail Pharmacies

• Online Pharmacies

• Others

By Geography

• North America (USA and Canada)

• Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)





