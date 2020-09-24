Dental Imaging Market is Expected to Expand at an Impressive Rate by 2026

Rockets Missiles Market

ALBANY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dental Imaging Market: Introduction

Transparency Market Research has published a new report titled dental imaging market. According to the report, the global dental imaging market was valued at ~US$ 3 Bn in . It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.

Technological improvements in diagnostic imaging techniques and equipment have recently led to a great qualitative and quantitative improvement. Dental imaging has dramatically changed due to increasing technological advancements. Dental imaging helps the dentist in detecting dental diseases, and making a well-informed diagnosis and treatment plan catered to a patient’s unique needs. Dental imaging, including radiographs, is a valuable diagnostic tool, as an adjunct to clinical examination in the diagnosis of dental diseases. Various types of x-rays are available for dental imaging.

In terms of technology, the cone beam computed tomography (CBCT) systems segment held a major share of the dental imaging market in 2018. It is likely to maintain its dominance during the forecast period, owing to increasing preference, 3 dimensional volume rendering, reduction in patient radiation dose compared to computed tomography, and better spatial resolution. Furthermore, the digital sub-segment of the dental x-ray systems segment is dominating the market, due to growing digitalization. Moreover, the 3D sub-segment of the cone beam computed tomography (CBCT) systems segment is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period, due to 3D images and efficient imaging. In terms of method, the extraoral imaging systems segment of the dental imaging market is estimated to account for a major share and expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. This can be attributed to technological advancements and increased adoption of extraoral imaging systems. In terms of application, the endodontics segment is anticipated to dominate during the forecast period due to increase in prevalence of endodontic infections and diseases, such as dental caries or tooth decay. In terms of end user, the dental hospitals and clinics segment is estimated to account for a major share and expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period, due to increase in number of mobile clinics and rise in patient population approaching dental hospitals and clinics for dental diseases. Dental imaging has been proven to be necessary and beneficial for addressing oral problems and maintaining oral health.

However, lack of access to dental care for all ages and dearth of skilled professionals and infrastructure in developing countries are factors expected to hamper the growth of the dental imaging market during the forecast period.

Dental Imaging Market: Prominent Regions

North America held a major share of the global dental imaging market. The market in the region is estimated to expand at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period. The market is primarily driven by factors such as increasing prevalence of dental diseases and highly structured healthcare industry, which is expected to boost the growth of the dental imaging market in the region. In addition, increase in adoption of new technologies related to dental imaging, along with high awareness among people and a large number of players in the market in North America focusing on R&D activities are the reasons driving the dental imaging market. This is likely to result in high growth of the market in North America during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is estimated to represent prominent growth in the global dental imaging market. Asia Pacific is a relatively untapped market than developed regions. Hence, the region presents immense growth opportunities to the market. Major factors such as high prevalence of dental diseases, rise in geriatric population, increase in patient population, growing healthcare industry, and increase in awareness in the region are boosting the growth of the dental imaging market in the region. Europe held the second largest market share in 2018. Well-developed healthcare infrastructure and increase in dental procedures are factors responsible for driving the dental imaging market in the region. The market in Middle East & Africa and Latin America is projected to experience moderate growth in the near future.

Dental Imaging Market: Key Players

Key players are expanding their footprints across the world to strengthen their position in the global dental imaging market. The emerging economies, due to increase in incidence of dental diseases and rise in number of dental procedures offer lucrative opportunities to key players to expand their share in the dental imaging market. Key manufacturers engage in new product developments, research & development activities, collaborations, key acquisitions, and distribution agreements. For instance, in February 2016, DENTSPLY Sirona, announced that it has successfully completed the merger of equals between DENTSPLY International Inc. and Sirona Dental Systems, Inc. The merger of DENTSPLY, the market leader in dental consumables and Sirona, the market leader in dental technology and equipment, creates the world’s largest and most diversified manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies.

Prominent players operating in the dental imaging market are Envista (Danaher), Carestream Health, PLANMECA OY, DENTSPLY Sirona, Midmark Corporation, THE YOSHIDA DENTAL MFG. CO., LTD., VATECH, Owandy Radiology, FONA Dental, s.r.o., and Trident S.r.l.