Napollo Software Design Partners with UAE's leading exotic car rental group in Dubai

President XCAR Mr. Jassim Muhammad with CEO Napollo Mr. Ahmad J. Butt signing the deal

Initiative will deliver enterprise-grade IT services in UAE and an international standard technology company to Middle East

Napollo is known as Best software design company in New York and UAE” — Mo Ali

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Napollo Software Design has announced a new partnership with UAE's leading luxury car rental group XCAR to bring reliable car rental marketplace to SMEs and Customers in Middle East.

Launching early next year, the initiative will enable UAE's top rental companies & end users to find mouthwatering car deals to drive exotic cars at the price everyone can afford and make the most out of Dubai's legacy of keeping the best cars.

President XCAR Mr. Jassim Muhammad with CEO Napollo Mr. Ahmad J. Butt signing the deal

This simple and easy to use marketplace will be designed and developed by Napollo's top Business & IT experts comprising of PHD's from Germany and Research Faculty from world's leading universities. Partnership will deliver most cost effective and reliable solutions for exotic car companies overcome their day to day challenges in providing fast and effective service to their high-end customers.

XCAR has the vision to simplify & automate the complete user experience from booking to drive the luxury cars in UAE & solve the real-world challenges of rental companies through creating this new market place.

"The search for a luxury car is filled with high expectations. Undoubtedly, there are many cars which you are dreaming and cannot drive in affordable way, but XCAR has the vision to fulfil all your luxury car rental needs by offering promotions and deals to rent any kind of vehicle through only one name in entire UAE XCAR Rental," said Mr. Jassim Muhammad, President of XCAR Rental.

XCAR and Napollo Software Design also plan to join hands in becoming Best Software company in UAE to fill up the gap of high quality & reliable software development in the region.

Announcing the move, Napollo Software Design's CEO said the agreement marks a key step forward in its strategy to offer enterprise-grade technology solutions to businesses of all sizes.

"We are committed to better support small and medium enterprises and national corporate sized businesses in UAE & Saudi Arabia as they transform and 'future-ready' their organization," said Ahmad J. Butt, CEO of Napollo Software Design L.L.C in Dubai.

"Working with XCAR, we will leverage our combined capabilities and global experience to deliver digital solutions, offering access to technologies that until now were only available to companies with large IT budgets."

Local Businesses will have access to a global technology player located in Business Bay Area of Dubai, as well as managed technology services such as Software Development in Dubai, Mobile App Development, Web Application design & Security Solutions at the ease of their local language and distance.

"This strategic relationship brings together two leading local & global players and will give access to leading technology talent and industry expertise locally."

Napollo Software Design L.L.C will launch in Saudi Arabia later this year, with the Kuwait and Bahrain to follow, the firm said.