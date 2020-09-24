Bango and Evergent pair up to expand OTT offerings, keeping customers online and entertained

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, Sept. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bango (AIM: BGO), the global platform for data-driven commerce, announces a strategic partnership with Evergent, the leading revenue and customer-lifecycle management platform. The agreement brings together two leading OTT technologies used by media companies and telcos to provide the world’s best entertainment to their customers everywhere.



Evergent, based in Silicon Valley, provides sophisticated monetization solutions to leading global digital service providers worldwide. Its flexible, feature-rich platform enables customers to simplify the consumer buyer journey and accelerate time to revenue with its multi-tenant, cloud-based solutions.

Through this partnership, Evergent customers can deliver a simplified consumer journey, by easily launching multiple merchants integrated to Bango, which include Google, Amazon and Spotify. This global partnership strengthens the joint value proposition offered by Evergent and Bango, for both media companies and telcos to boost user acquisition, strengthen retention, and grow revenues.

The first solution is already live in the USA, and has expanded with the launch of Bango Resale technology to power a leading LatAm operator offering OTT streaming services. Both the merchants and payment providers will benefit from optimized revenue performance and customer experience through unique Bango technology. By applying intelligent insights that increase user engagement and remove friction, Bango Boost has been proven to increase subscription uptake by 15% and re-engage segments of users to make payments via their phone bill.

Vijay Sajja, Evergent Founder and CEO, commented: “Bango’s market-leading position with merchants and app stores, combined with our proven, scalable platform provides tremendous value by eliminating friction to drive wider adoption of streaming services world-wide. Our rapidly growing customer base will benefit from a simplified onboarding process, further accelerating time to new revenue.”

Bango CEO Paul Larbey said: “Partnering with Evergent is a great way to expand the reach of the Bango Platform, enabling more telcos to onboard merchant services quickly and easily and expand their customer offerings. Evergent and Bango share the same strategy for creating flexible, agile platforms that allow new services to be quickly launched. We welcome Evergent to the Bango circle and look forward to activating more routes to market across more territories.”

About Bango

App developers, stores and payment providers cross the threshold into the Bango ecosystem to converge, grow and thrive. By bringing businesses together and powering e-commerce with unique data-driven insights, Bango delivers new business opportunities and new dimensions of growth for customers around the world. Being inside the Bango circle means global merchants including Amazon, Google and Microsoft can work together with payment partners from Africa to the Americas, accelerating the performance of everyone on the inside.

Bango. Think inside the circle. For more information, visit www.bango.com.

About Evergent

Evergent’s market-leading Integrated Revenue and Customer Management platform helps the world’s leading communication, media, and entertainment companies reduce time to market for products and services, simplify complex monetization models, and run backoffice processes more efficiently. Evergent’s customers include global media companies such as AT&T, Warner Media, SingTel and Etisalat, and leading media companies such as FOX and Sony Entertainment Television. Evergent is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, and has offices in San Diego and Los Angeles and internationally in Australia, Canada, India, Japan, and Singapore.

