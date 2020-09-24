Bridgestone Recognized in STOXX Global ESG Leaders Index for Second Consecutive Year

Bridgestone receives high marks for social initiatives and defining a vision of providing social value and customer value as a sustainable solutions company.

The company recently established Milestone 2030, a new set of medium-term environmental targets to be accomplished by 2030.

Tokyo (September 24, 2020) - Bridgestone Corporation today announced that it has been included in the STOXX Global ESG Leaders Index, a globally recognized stock investment index focused on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors, for the second consecutive year.

The STOXX Global ESG Leaders Index is a stock index organized by STOXX Ltd. of Switzerland, a subsidiary of Deutsche Börse AG. This index compiles companies that meet the necessary criteria in accordance with surveys of 1,800 major companies conducted by Holland-based Sustainalytics, one of the world's largest independent ESG evaluation companies. Bridgestone's inclusion in the 2020 STOXX Global ESG Leaders Index is regarded as a reflection of the high evaluation for its various social initiatives.

The Bridgestone Group has defined a vision of providing social value and customer value as a sustainable solutions company toward 2050 and established the Mid-Long Term Business Strategy to guide it in accomplishing this vision. The Mid-Long Term Business Strategy positions sustainability at its core and targets sustainable growth to be achieved together with society, customers, and partners. In addition, the company has established Milestone 2030, a new set of medium-term environmental targets to be accomplished by 2030. These targets aim to accelerate the company's ambition toward "decoupling," or improving the overall efficiency of natural resource utilization, to further reduce its environmental impact and achieve its long-term environmental vision toward 2050 and beyond.

By developing a deeper understanding of society and customers and continuously supplying solutions that provide new value while addressing social and customer needs and issues, the Bridgestone Group is actively contributing to the resolution of social issues and the accomplishment of the U.N.'s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

