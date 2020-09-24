Kelly Wing, Founder of Ohwabisabi Media Launches The World’s First Media Platform For Conscious Creators

/EIN News/ -- Bali, Indonesia, Sept. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The media industry is currently undergoing a complete transformation with many people recognizing that it must be revolutionized and rewritten, in a way that is more humane.



It is a crucial time for leaders to not only continue to serve humanity by being a voice on their own platforms, but also leverage other online platforms as the world of business and education advances and evolves rapidly.



This is the role Kelly Wing has stepped into, playing a powerful role in creating a more humane internet. Kelly is the CEO and founder of Ohwabisabi Media. She has gained so much momentum and traction, being recognised by Entrepreneur for her strong leadership and value-driven qualities that she was announced as a member of the Entrepreneur Leadership Network as a contributing writer, all within her first month of publishing.



Ohwabisabi is the world’s first media platform that serves as a voice for conscious creators, featuring interviews and thought-leadership articles in new earth leadership, wealth, spirituality, and wellbeing, with an education component and shop being integrated in late 2020.



Emerging leaders paving the way for the new generation



There are many emerging conscious leaders who have strong and powerful messages, yet the ever-changing algorithm means very few people see their content. In Kelly’s first month of launch, she helped over 25 leaders secure press features across various publications, including Ohwabisabi.



Co-branding leaders alongside other leaders, is a powerful co-creation strategy in amplifying a particular message, and is a strategy which Kelly utilizes powerfully.



Build your presence across multiple platforms



There has never been a more crucial time for leaders to start building their presence outside of social media as well as their own online education platforms (or leverage the platforms of others). While social media is important, the way technology is rapidly advancing means that it won’t be around forever. Leaders must now begin to realise the importance of takin ga smarter, future-focused approach by building their presence across multiple platforms.



There are very few entrepreneurs who can see 10 steps ahead, rather than staying stuck in the present, and Kelly is one of them. She puts this down to removing herself completely from social media for months at a time, only spending 6 months of every year on it. “The world is changing and business is changing, fast. We can’t think clearly when we choose to stay trapped in so much noise. Noise is by far the worst enemy of impact.”



