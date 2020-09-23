B2B supply face mask, protective clothing for USA, Japan, UAE, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Korea.

/EIN News/ -- Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, Sept. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wearing a mask in public is one of the simplest and most effective steps we can take toward curbing the spread of the novel coronavirus. But as we learn more about how the virus spreads, people are demanding more from their masks than a simple strip of cloth can offer. DONY, one of Viet Nam’s largest garment manufacturers, has met that need with the DONY Mask: a multi-layer mask offering superior protection and comfort at the same price some of us have paid for simple cloth masks.

The DONY Mask packs three layers of protection into a compact, lightweight form. The outer layer provides strong water resistance, preventing the tiniest of water droplets from leaving or entering. The middle layer serves as an air filter, making it ideal not just for disease prevention but also for venturing outdoors during periods of low air quality. The inner layer is treated with an antimicrobial agent that kills 99.9% of all bacteria and retains its effectiveness even after repeated washings.

The time is right for a better kind of face mask, says DONY [CEO] Henry Pham. And Viet Nam is the right country to provide it.

“In the past, the world turned to China when it needed massive quantities of consumer products,” notes Pham. “The COVID-19 pandemic changed that a bit, and the ongoing trade war between China and the US has inhibited Chinese production of PPE even more.

“Other countries have been catching up to China’s manufacturing capacity: we can now produce nearly a quarter million DONY Masks a day when needed. We do it with a degree of precision and quality control that larger Chinese manufacturers can’t match, and with the same low overhead, government support, and access to global shipping channels that China is known for.

“We’ve had requests to lower our wholesale price by cutting corners on QC and in-package sterilization, and we’ve refused to honor each of those requests. We produce the best mass-market face mask available today, and we will continue to do so.”

DONY also manufactures a full line of full-body PPE, including isolation gowns and head-to-toe protective coveralls. Each is designed with the attention to detail that has made the DONY Mask such an important alternative to cheaply made face masks.



Dony Protective Coverall is specifically designed to provide all-round protection to the health employees. The clothing had been designed by keeping in view the problems and hurdles which employees face while performing their job. Dony is concerned about the health and well being of health workers as well as their comfort. Dony Protective Coverall serves as a single solution to multiple problems which the health workers face on the job.



Those who need something that can be quickly worn and fits in budget Dony has a different product to satisfy their needs. Dony isolation gown can guard the workforce against all kinds of dangers. It is quick to wear and easily disposable.

Both products of Dony are certified by the most reliable health authorities of the world like FDA, C.E, DGA, TGA, SASO, ISO, TUV Reach, CFS, Intertek and others.

All DONY PPE products are readily available to retailers in the company’s supported regions: the USA, Canada, the UK, Germany, France, the UAE, Australia, Taiwan, Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Hong Kong, KSA, Belgum, Jodan, South Africa and Japan.



In the evening of 5th June 2020, Dony Garment Company and other Vietnamese enterprises has donated medical supplies to the US”s people.

At the ceremony, Mr. Daniel Kritenbrink, U.S. Ambassador in Vietnam has extended his heartfelt gratitude and confirmed that Operation USA Organization which based in Los Angeles, USA will distribute these medical supplies to needed places such as California, New York,..



To learn more about the DONY Mask, or to inquire about international distribution of any DONY product, please visit https://garment.dony.vn/



Video Dony Mask: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fmcXNj569lA

DONY GARMENT COMPANY LIMITED

+84985310123

News via: https://story.kisspr.com





