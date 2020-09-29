Niclas Herle Launches New Personal & Professional Aviation Website

Individuals who would like to learn more about planes and helicopters can now access a brand-new blog microsite on flying by industry expert Niclas Herle.

TAMPA BAY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The free online resource, which can be found at http://www.niclasherleblog.com/home/, offers a look at the latest developments in today’s aviation industry. Herle, the CEO and founder of several flying companies, including Heli Aviation Florida, LLC, said he decided to create the blog site to help people who are exploring aviation as a career.

Herle, who began to pursue an aviation career in 2007, has since developed a robust career not only in piloting but also business and writing. In addition, he is passionate about giving back to the community, which has motivated him to teach children about helicopters and the piloting industry.

When speaking to children at school and community events, Herle’s goal is to encourage children to think big and explore multiple career options in the aviation field. For instance, according to Herle, people who are intrigued by aviation can pursue careers in airport business operations, firefighting, wildlife management, farming, and even rescue operations.

However, Herle also uses the new website to highlight the benefits of choosing a helicopter ride as an entertainment option. His company flyVENTURE offers helicopter tours with landing sites located in Tampa, Sarasota, and Naples. According to Herle, helicopter rides can be great ways to spend quality time with loved ones and witness views that are breathtaking. They additionally offer unique ways to enjoy sightseeing, according to Herle.

All in all, Herle’s main goal with his new microsite is to give readers practical information for embarking on popular careers or entertainment options involving aviation. Niclas Herle said he also looks forward to inspiring more people to tap into this thrilling field on both a personal and a professional level in the months and years ahead.

