Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces Shareholder Election Results for Third Quarter Dividend

WYOMISSING, Pa., Sept. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. ("GLPI" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: GLPI) announced today the results of shareholder elections relating to the quarterly dividend declared by its Board of Directors on August 6, 2020. The dividend of $0.60 per share of the Company's common stock, par value $0.01 per share, consists of a combination of cash and shares and will be paid on September 25, 2020 to shareholders of record on August 17, 2020.



Based on shareholder elections, the dividend will be paid in the form of approximately $26 million in cash and approximately 2.8 million shares of the Company’s common stock. The number of shares included for the common stock dividend election was calculated based on the volume weighted average of the closing prices of the Company's common stock on the Nasdaq Stock Market for September 16, September 17 and September 18, 2020, or $37.7635 per share. Summarized results of the dividend elections are as follows:

To shareholders electing to receive the dividend in all stock, the Company will pay the dividend in shares of common stock.

To shareholders electing to receive the dividend in all cash, the Company will pay the dividend in the form of approximately $0.13 per share in cash and $0.47 per share in common stock.

To shareholders not making an election, the Company will pay the dividend in the form of $0.12 per share in cash and $0.48 per share in common stock.

The Company will pay fractional shares of the common stock dividend in cash.

If your shares are held through a bank, broker or nominee, and you have questions regarding the dividend, please contact such bank, broker or nominee. If you are a registered shareholder and you have questions regarding the dividend, you may call the election agent for the dividend, Broadridge Corporate Issuer Solutions, Inc., at (888) 789-8409.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties. GLPI elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) for U.S. federal income tax purposes commencing with the 2014 taxable year and was the first gaming-focused REIT in North America.

