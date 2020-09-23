Fall Hunting in Virginia
2020 Season
The best part about autumn is hunting season, and it’s finally here. As the temperatures cool and the trees surrender their leaves, it’s time to lace up the boots and get in the woods.
Hunting season for nearly all game species opens in the fall. Squirrel, deer, bear, turkey, migratory game bird and waterfowl all make for exciting experiences and delightful table fare. Our biologists work year-round to ensure the best opportunities are available for hunters each season. Buy your license, find a WMA, and get out in the woods this fall!
Season Start Dates:
Don’t miss your opportunity to get in the field with family and friends, or take advantage of our Refer a Friend program and introduce someone new to the abundant outdoor opportunities waiting for them. Be sure to check the website for details on season dates, apprentice days, and bag limits of each species and season.Buy Your License
Hunting During the COVID-19 Outbreak
- If you choose to hunt during the pandemic it is essential that you follow CDC guidelines.
- Purchase your hunting license online instead of in-person.
- Hunt alone or with family members or others that you live with and are isolating with during the Governor’s “stay at home” order.
- Do not hunt if you feel sick or think you might be sick.
- Stay at home when you are sick, except to get medical care.
- Wash your hands regularly with soap and water for 20 seconds or using alcohol-based sanitizer even while afield or afloat.
- Do not share equipment with anyone, and wash your equipment when you’re done.
- Stay at least 6 feet away from other hunters you encounter and try to avoid crowded access points.
- Try to hunt near home as much as possible and avoid traveling long distances.