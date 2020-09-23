Fall Hunting in Virginia

2020 Season

The best part about autumn is hunting season, and it’s finally here. As the temperatures cool and the trees surrender their leaves, it’s time to lace up the boots and get in the woods.

Hunting season for nearly all game species opens in the fall. Squirrel, deer, bear, turkey, migratory game bird and waterfowl all make for exciting experiences and delightful table fare. Our biologists work year-round to ensure the best opportunities are available for hunters each season. Buy your license, find a WMA, and get out in the woods this fall!

Season Start Dates:

Don’t miss your opportunity to get in the field with family and friends, or take advantage of our Refer a Friend program and introduce someone new to the abundant outdoor opportunities waiting for them. Be sure to check the website for details on season dates, apprentice days, and bag limits of each species and season.