Mayor Bowser Seeks Community Feedback for New DC Circulator Route in Ward 7

(Washington, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser and the District Department of Transportation (DDOT) announced seven options under consideration for a new DC Circulator route in Ward 7. Over the next few weeks, transit riders, especially Ward 7 residents, can submit feedback on which alternative would best suit their transportation needs.

“The new Ward 7 Circulator route is an essential part of our efforts to connect all eight wards through an affordable and convenient public transit system,” said Mayor Bowser. “We look forward to hearing feedback from residents on which route best meets the needs of the Ward 7 community.”

A focus group that included members of the Ward 7 community helped select the following alternative routes:

Union Station-Deanwood-East Capitol Street (Northeast Alignment Alternative 1) : Currently served by Metrobus Route 97 peak service, this 14.56 mile route would serve Deanwood, Benning Road, Stadium Armory, and Union Station Metro Stations.

: Currently served by Metrobus Route 97 peak service, this 14.56 mile route would serve Deanwood, Benning Road, Stadium Armory, and Union Station Metro Stations. New York Avenue-Deanwood-Benning Road (Northeast Alignment Alternative 2) : Metrobus routes B2 and W4 would share connections on this 10.57 mile route; an alternative end of line at Union Market would extend the route to 17.26 miles.

: Metrobus routes B2 and W4 would share connections on this 10.57 mile route; an alternative end of line at Union Market would extend the route to 17.26 miles. Potomac Avenue-Benning Road (Southeast Alignment Alternative 1) : Metrobus routes M6 and W4 would share connections on this 9.30 mile route.

: Metrobus routes M6 and W4 would share connections on this 9.30 mile route. Alabama-Good Hope-Naylor Road (Southeast Alignment Alternative 2): This 10.92 mile route is currently served by Metrobus routes M6 and the 30s.

Skyland-Minnesota Avenue-Deanwood (North-South Alignment Alternative 1): Currently served by Metrobus U7, this 12.59 mile route would serve Deanwood and Minnesota Avenue Metro Stations, and Skyland; an alternative end of line at Fort Lincoln would extend the route to 18.06 miles.

Navy Yard-Benning Road (North-South Alignment Alternative 2) : Metrobus route W4 would share connections; this 10.85 mile route would serve Benning Road and Navy Yard Metro Stations, and Skyland.

: Metrobus route W4 would share connections; this 10.85 mile route would serve Benning Road and Navy Yard Metro Stations, and Skyland. Navy Yard-Benning Road via Minnesota Avenue (North-South Alignment Alternative 3): Metrobus route W4 would share connections; this 10.95 mile route would serve Benning Road and Navy Yard Metro Stations, and Skyland.

Now through October 23, the public can complete a System Expansion Survey to provide feedback on the seven options. The survey can be found online, and a paper copy that will include a postage paid return envelope can be requested by calling 202-991-4645. DDOT also will host a virtual public meeting on Wednesday, October 14, to discuss the options and provide additional information to residents. A full schedule of upcoming community meetings that DDOT representatives will host or attend is available at DCCirculatorTDP.com.

“The system expansion survey is part of Mayor Bowser’s sustained investment to ensure Washingtonians have access to efficient, and reliable public transit, especially with the DC Circulator,” said DDOT Director Jeff Marootian. “Community feedback is critical to the planning process as we prepare to return DC Circulator service to Ward 7.”

The survey is part of the DC Circulator Transit Development Plan (TDP) 2020 Update. Through the TDP, DDOT evaluates the DC Circulator system, analyzes options to improve operations, and assesses recommendations for system expansion. DDOT use ridership data and resident feedback to develop an extensive plan for improving the overall rider experience. The initial DC Circulator TDP was adopted in 2011 and has since been regularly updated every three years.

The Ward 7 expansion would supplement existing DC Circulator service:

Congress Heights-Union Station (Wards 6, 8)

Eastern Market-L’Enfant Plaza (Wards 2, 6)

Union Station-Georgetown (Wards 2, 6)

Rosslyn-Dupont Circle (Virginia, Ward 2)

Woodley Park-Adams Morgan-McPherson Square (Wards 1, 2, 3)

National Mall (Ward 2)

For more details on the TDP, residents should visit the TDP project website to sign up for the DC Circulator newsletter or contact the project team. For more information about the DC Circulator, please visit dccirculator.com.