GetSolarize, a SunPower Dealer in Nevada & New Mexico, announces the opening of a third location in Honolulu, HI

Get Solarize Logo

GetSolarize now in Hawaii

Get Solarize Hawaii Installation

Bringing Solar Expertise and Local, Personalized Customer Service to Hawaii Homeowners

Having installed solar panels for thousands of residential, commercial and municipal projects, we now look forward to helping homeowners in Hawaii save money on energy bills.”
— Kevin Le, CEO of GetSolarize
HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GetSolarize, a Nevada based solar dealer, has added a third location to serve homeowners in Hawaii. With this addition, GetSolarize extends their ability to deliver leading residential solar solutions to Oahu homeowners. SunPower carefully selects its authorized dealers, awarding this distinction only to installers that consistently put customers first, delivering a superior SunPower experience at every step their solar energy journey.

“We are pleased to be able to extend our SunPower solar services to an additional area — from Las Vegas to Honolulu,” stated Kevin Le, CEO of GetSolarize. “The unsurpassed quality of SunPower technology combined with GetSolarize’s award-winning customer service has made us one of Nevada’s leading providers of state-of-the-art solar power systems. Having installed solar panels for thousands of residential, commercial and municipal projects, we now look forward to helping homeowners in Hawaii save money on energy bills.”

GetSolarize, a SunPower Authorized Dealer, offers complete SunPower solar solutions to homeowners, including the highest quality consultation and system services. They leverage the strength and credibility of the globally trusted SunPower brand in key geographies based on their superb knowledge of the company’s technology, the local solar market, and industry best practices.

“We congratulate GetSolarize on the opening of their third location and for their extraordinary commitment to help homeowners reach their energy goals with SunPower solar — all while demonstrating the highest standards expected of a SunPower Dealer,” said SunPower area sales manager Ken Best.

GetSolarize offers customers a turn-key-solution for the entire solar energy process, including system design, installation, maintenance, permitting, rebate processing, financing, and installation. In addition, staff members complete regular, in-depth training on SunPower products and services in order to provide homeowners with the best possible solar experience, offering peace of mind when choosing GetSolarize to install the most reliable solar technology.

About GetSolarize
GetSolarize has provided solar solutions to homeowners, businesses and utilities for nearly a decade. Our approach starts with a simple foundation — quality design. GetSolarize believes in providing systems that are built to last and guaranteed to provide power to homes and businesses for years to come. GetSolarize is proud to now be able to offer solar solutions to homeowners and businesses in Nevada, New Mexico and Hawaii. Those who are interested in going solar are encouraged to visit us online at GetSolarize.com

