Scorpio Tankers Inc. Announces Fixed Income Investor Calls

/EIN News/ -- MONACO, Sept. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE: STNG) (“Scorpio Tankers”, or the “Company”) has mandated SEB as Global Coordinator and Joint Lead Manager, and Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank, Nordea and Pareto Securities as Joint Lead Managers to arrange a series of fixed income investor calls commencing on 24th September 2020. Subject to, inter alia, market conditions, a USD denominated senior unsecured bond issue may follow. Proceeds from the potential bond issue will be used for general corporate purposes.



MiFID II professionals/ECPs/No PRIIPs KID – Manufacturer target market (MiFID II product governance) is eligible counterparties and professional clients (all distribution channels). No PRIIPs key information document (KID) has been prepared as not deemed within scope.

The senior unsecured bonds, if issued, will be offered in the United States or its territories only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers in reliance on Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”). The bonds, if issued, will not be registered under the Securities Act or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of Scorpio Tankers Inc., nor shall it constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale is unlawful, and is being issued in the United States pursuant to and in accordance with Rule 135c under the Securities Act.

About Scorpio Tankers Inc.

Scorpio Tankers is a provider of marine transportation of petroleum products worldwide. The Company’s fleet consists of 134 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in product tankers (42 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 62 MR tankers and 18 Handymax tankers) with an average age of 4.8 years. The Company also has a leasehold interest in an MR product tanker that is currently under construction. Additional information about the Company is available at the Company’s website www.scorpiotankers.com, which is not a part of this press release.

