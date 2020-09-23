Siyata Initiates Share Consolidation as Part of Recently Announced Strategic Initiatives

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Sept. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Siyata Mobile Inc. (TSX-V:SIM / OTCQX:SYATF/ FRA: WK3D ) (“Siyata” or the “Company”) today announced, that in support of its recently announced strategic initiatives, the Company will proceed with the consolidation of the common shares of the Company (each, a “Share”) on the basis of 145 pre-consolidation Shares for one (1) post-consolidation Share (the “Consolidation”). The Consolidation will become effective at the close of market on September 24, 2020 and the post-consolidated Shares will commence trading at the open of the market on Friday September 25th. The new CUSIP number is 83013Q509. Following completion of the Consolidation, a total of 1,013,203 Shares will be outstanding, subject to adjustments for rounding. There is no name change in conjunction with the Consolidation.



Computershare Investor Services Inc. ("Computershare") will mail letters of transmittal to the shareholders providing instructions on exchanging pre-Consolidation share certificates for post-Consolidation share certificates. Shareholders are encouraged to send their share certificates, together with their letter of transmittal, to Computershare in accordance with the instructions in the letter of transmittal.

About Siyata

Siyata Mobile Inc. is a B2B global vendor of next generation Push-To-Talk over Cellular (PTT) devices and cellular booster systems. Its portfolio of in-vehicle and rugged smartphones enable first responders and enterprise workers to instantly communicate, over a nationwide cellular network of choice, to improve communication, increase situational awareness and save lives.

Its portfolio of enterprise cellular booster systems enables first responders and enterprise workers to amplify its cellular signal in remote areas, inside structural buildings where signals are weak and within vehicles for maximum cellular signal strength possible.

Visit www.siyatamobile.com and http://www.unidencellular.com/ to learn more.

