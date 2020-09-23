Governor Newsom Statement on Selection of New CSU Chancellor

Published: Sep 23, 2020

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom issued the below statement today after the California State University (CSU) Board of Trustees named Joseph I. Castro Chancellor of the California State University:

“I am thrilled to welcome Joseph I. Castro as Chancellor of the California State University. His extraordinary record as a leader in higher education will serve him well as he assumes this role at a pivotal time for students, faculty and staff. I know he has the experience, wisdom and respect of many that he will need to build on Chancellor White’s progress on graduation, retention and diversity and inclusion. Chancellor Castro also knows firsthand how higher education transforms lives and opens doors. A son of the San Joaquin Valley and the first in his family to graduate from a university, Chancellor Castro is also the first-ever California native and Mexican American to helm this remarkable system. I look forward to working closely with Chancellor Castro to help the next generation of diverse Californians achieve their dreams.”

###