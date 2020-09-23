Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
American Fuel and Petrochemical Manufacturers Responds to Governor Newsom's Executive Order Banning Sale of New Internal Combustion Engine Vehicles

/EIN News/ -- Washington, D.C., Sept. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AFPM President and CEO Chet Thompson today issued the following statement in response to Gov. Newsom’s executive order outlining his aspirational goal to ban the sale of new passenger cars and trucks with internal combustion engines (ICEs) in the state of California by 2035, and ban medium- and heavy-duty ICE vehicles in the state by 2045:

“Governor Newsom lacks the authority to ban the internal combustion engine. Regardless, pursuing this goal would be among the most inefficient, unpopular, and regressive methods to reduce carbon emissions. Forced electrification would deprive consumers of choice for popular vehicles fueled by affordable, reliable, and readily available gasoline and diesel. It also ignores that today’s vehicles are 99 percent cleaner than they were just a few decades ago and continue to get cleaner every year.” – Chet Thompson, president and CEO, American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers

