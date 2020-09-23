Clay Lacy Aviation Awarded FBO Lease at John Wayne Airport, Orange County

/EIN News/ -- SANTA ANA, Calif., Sept. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Orange County Board of Supervisors has awarded Clay Lacy Aviation a thirty-five year lease at John Wayne Airport (KSNA) to build and operate a world-class Fixed Base Operation (FBO) that will serve as a business gateway for Orange County and contribute to a thriving general aviation ecosystem at the airport. Founded in Southern California by a Hall of Fame aviator, and celebrating 52 years in business, Clay Lacy Aviation is one of the most experienced and respected business aviation firms in the U.S., with the highest independent safety ratings and award-winning services. Prior to the Board of Supervisors’ selection, Clay Lacy was endorsed by the SoCal Pilots Association, the Airport Working Group of Orange County, and Still Protecting Our Newport and received unanimous support from the Orange County Airport Commission.



About the New Clay Lacy FBO at John Wayne Airport

Clay Lacy Aviation was awarded the 15-acre leasehold to design, build, and operate a full-service FBO featuring over 110,000 square feet of hangar, 42,000 square feet of class-A offices and a private terminal that incorporates the latest in sustainable design and meets Envision Gold certification standards. The development also includes new facilities for the Orange County Sheriff’s Department Air Support Bureau and Orange Coast College Aviation Science Department. The new Clay Lacy FBO will bring additional services to the airfield while providing 180 high-paying jobs across a variety of career tracks. Opportunities will include openings for pilots, maintenance technicians, finance and accounting professionals, sales and marketing experts, human resources and information technology specialists and other rewarding positions.

“Over the previous four years, we had many productive meetings and established positive dialogue with the local community and stakeholders,” said Scott Cutshall, SVP Business Operations at Clay Lacy Aviation and an Orange County native. “As a direct result of these conversations, we incorporated many features into our development that will be appreciated by airport users and the community.”

“Today begins a new chapter for general aviation in Orange County, and we are extremely grateful to have the opportunity to be a part of it,” said Brian Kirkdoffer, President and CEO of Clay Lacy Aviation. “As Orange County’s newest Fixed Based Operator, Clay Lacy Aviation will build world-class facilities, provide award-winning FBO services, create good-paying jobs, and always be a good neighbor to the local community. This partnership will benefit the County, its residents, and airport customers for decades to come.”

Clay Lacy CleanCheck Health and Safety Standard

Clay Lacy designed its CleanCheck Standard to eliminate the spread of COVID-19 and other diseases, providing customers and guests with the highest level of confidence at each phase of the flight experience. Learn about Clay Lacy CleanCheck.

About Clay Lacy Aviation

Founded in 1968 by legendary aviator and industry pioneer Clay Lacy. Today, Clay Lacy Aviation is considered the world’s most experienced operator of private jets. Prominent individuals and leading corporations trust Clay Lacy for aircraft management, charter, maintenance, avionics, interiors and FBO services. The company has aircraft operations and regional offices across the U.S., including a full-service FBO at Van Nuys Airport in Los Angeles a new FBO that begins operations at Orange County’s John Wayne Airport in January 2021, and FAA Part 145 aircraft maintenance centers in Los Angeles, San Diego and Oxford, Connecticut. With the most knowledgeable team in the industry, Clay Lacy delivers superior safety, service and value to aircraft owners and jet travelers worldwide. Visit claylacy.com

