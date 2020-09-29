FINDAHOUSECHURCH.com Launches to Establish House Churches for Christians Seeking to Maintain Biblical Community
EINPresswire.com/ -- During times of uncertainty, people turn to the church for support, guidance, and hope. Now, in these unprecedented and unsettling times, many are seeking solace in house churches. Today, www.FindAHouseChurch.com has launched, helping connect people who are seeking a more intimate church experience and who desire to grow the Church as they did in the book of Acts…house to house. Every Christian home has the potential to gather small groups and be the hands and feet of Jesus in their neighborhoods.
John Stewart Hill, CEO of Central Storehouse, the creator of the site, shares, “Now, more than ever, people are looking for a more personal, more connected church experience. The House Church movement is growing in part because it is impossible to attend a house church and be anonymous. With all the unrest in the world, people are looking for safe places where they can worship God, find encouragement and accountability, discover their purpose in the body of Christ, and be challenged in their faith. House churches can be the answer.”
FindAHouseChurch.com believes that the church needs to be relational, and so the site is designed to help align people with a like-minded community. Users simply create a profile and begin their search for a nearby house church, filtering results by parameters such as by distance, childcare requirements, day of the week, and denomination. After identifying potential communities, users fill out an online form to begin communicating with the house church. Many house churches have limits on the number of attendees, so this allows the church itself to regulate the number of people they are communicating with and get to know the person before sharing their address.
For the safety and privacy of everyone, no physical addresses are publicly available. Accountability measures have also been put into place to report any wrongful activity.
The website is also designed so that brick and mortar churches and organizations can have their own special “mini-site” to send their members to and create house church networks within their own organizations. Every church should have a contingency plan for smaller gatherings, which will also expand their reach as Seekers look for a house church. Use of the site is absolutely free and any donations will go to outreach and expanding the footprint of
This free tool is provided by CENTRAL STOREHOUSE, INC., a non-profit Christian organization with a heart to connect the Body of Christ (CHURCH) beyond brick and mortar establishments. Their goal is to provide the tools that will help to “equip the saints for the work of ministry” outside the walls. With a belief that the church was never meant to be a consumer-based initiative but a place of relationship, FindAHouseChurch.com empowers anyone who loves Jesus to turn their homes into places of worship and discipleship.
Hill continues, “In light of the current status of the world, we believe the house church movement is not only an amazing contingency plan allowing churches to continue to gather, but it is also a return of the model we read about in the book of Acts. Isn’t it ironic that Acts 20:20 says “…I taught you publically and house to house”? We believe this movement could lead to the greatest evangelistic explosion in the history of the world…equipping the saints for ministry and sending workers into the harvest fields.”
About John Stewart Hill:
John Stewart Hill is a businessman and award-winning Entrepreneur with his Dallas based company, The Good Contractors List. He is married to his wife Cindy, who is now CEO of the company. He has 2 children, 3 step-children, and 5 grandkids. He is currently the Founder and CEO of Central Storehouse (https://www.centralstorehouse.org) and working in full-time ministry for free. His favorite term for how he lives his life is “Gumpin’ it.”
