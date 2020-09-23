NEXTCURE, INC. CLASS ACTION ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York against NextCure, Inc.

/EIN News/ -- LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE IS NOVEMBER 20, 2020



NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed against NextCure, Inc. (“NextCure” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NXTC) in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of those who purchased or acquired the securities of NextCure between November 5, 2019 and July 14, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

The filed Complaint alleges that statements made by Defendants concerning the effectiveness of NC318, the responses observed in patients treated with NC318, and NC318’s potential to treat patients’ refractory to PD-1 therapies were false and misleading. NextCure had been developing NC318 using proceeds from a 2018 research and development collaboration agreement with Eli Lilly. On January 13, 2020, NextCure announced that Eli Lilly had ended its deal with the Company. Following this news, NextCure’s stock fell $4.70 per share, or approximately 8.3%, to close at $52.00 per share on January 13,

Then, pre-market on July 13, 2020, NextCure provided an interim update on the Phase 2 portion of its NC318 Monotherapy Phase 1/2 Trial, revealing that the Company was no longer planning to advance the non-small cell lung cancer and ovarian cancer cohorts in the Stage 2 portion of the Simon 2-stage trial, citing clinical response data and current enrollment criteria. The Company also announced the resignation of its Chief Medical Officer.



On this news, NextCure’s shares, which had closed at $17.88 per share on Friday, July 10, 2020, dropped over 54% on the next trading day, to close at $8.15 per share on July 13, 2020.

