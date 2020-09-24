Toll Brothers Starts Sales at The Landing at Beacon Lake

Toll Brothers joins the list of prominent luxury builders that will begin offering homes in St. Johns County's leading resort-style community.

ST. AUGUSTINE, FLORIDA, USA, September 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Toll Brothers, the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, recently started sales for The Landing at Beacon Lake, a gated neighborhood in one of Florida’s most coveted lakefront communities.

The Landing at Beacon Lake offers five innovative single-family home designs showcasing Craftsman, Farmhouse, Island-inspired, Traditional and Tuscan exterior architecture to complement the community's coastal-inspired style and lakefront setting. Many homes will feature views of the 43-acre, paddle-friendly Beacon Lake and the Lake House Amenity and Fitness Center.

Priced from the mid-$400,000s, homes at The Landing at Beacon Lake range in size from 2,607 to 3,677 square feet and feature extensive interior appointments, exquisite architectural details, spacious living areas, gourmet kitchens, private primary bedroom suites, smart home features, and hundreds of options for buyers to personalize their home at the Toll Brothers Northeast Regional Design Studio.

A sales center and two-story, professionally designed Roseberry Elite model home will open early next year.

Interested home buyers can schedule a private or virtual appointment online or by calling (904) 541-8170. To learn more, visit TheLandingAtBeaconLake.com.

About Beacon Lake

Beacon Lake is an ideal choice for families, offering numerous amenities that residents can enjoy free of the crowding that typically accompanies public recreational spaces. The 8,200-square-foot Lake House Amenity & Fitness Center sits on the 358-acre nature preserve, presenting residents with a place to exercise and socialize.

A junior Olympic swimming pool, Splash Park, sand beach, and crew house for kayaking and canoeing are among the key features of the facility. The fitness center contains the latest state-of-the-art equipment, including cardio machines, spinning bikes, and weights. Children can play on the facility’s pirate-themed playground and sports fields, while furry family members can stay active at the Bark Park.

Located at the heart of St. Augustine, Beacon Lake is in close proximity to many offsite attractions, the majority of which have reopened following COVID-19-related lockdowns. From restaurants and bars, to museums and zoos, to golf courses; there’s no shortage of family-friendly activities in the area. The community also falls within the highly rated St. Johns County Public School District that includes:

• Ocean Palms Elementary School

• Alice B. Landrum Middle School

• Allen D. Nease High School

For more information on Beacon Lake homes, the community, or to contact about buying; please visit Beacon Lake’s website.