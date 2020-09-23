Systems Engineering Solutions (SES) Corporation Earns Ranking on Washington Technology “Fast 50” List

Annual Growth Rate of 42% Propels SES to #30 on the List of 2020’s Fastest Growing Small Businesses in GovTech

/EIN News/ -- GREENBELT, Md., Sept. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Systems Engineering Solutions (SES) Corporation achieved its first ever ranking on Washington Technology’s annual Fast 50 list of the fastest growing small businesses serving the government market. Based on a compounded annual growth rate of 42.7% over a five year period ending in 2019, SES was ranked by the publication at 30th among the top 50 companies.



“This achievement is a reflection of the entire SES team’s outstanding commitment to driving mission success for our customers,” said SES CEO Suketu Sonecha. “Sustained growth over multiple years is no easy task. That’s why it’s extremely gratifying to be recognized for that accomplishment, especially since it would not have been possible without the collective dedication of the entire SES family of team members and partner companies.”

SES growth has been fueled by major projects with the U.S. Census Bureau, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, General Services Administration (GSA), US Housing and Urban Development (HUD), among other agencies – all part of a rich past performance archive in Infrastructure, Systems Integration & Test, Program Management, and related services across diverse Government IT environments. Our wins frequently come down to the technical merits, our mission-driven culture, and how we holistically combine the two at the deepest levels of IT systems to unlock value and accelerate mission success for our customers.

Washington Technology was founded in 1986 as a source for in depth coverage of government programs, technologies and spending priorities – as well as management issues, case studies, and industry trends that impact the contractor community. A showcase for the government market’s fastest-growing small businesses, the 2020 Washington Technology Fast 50 list ranks organizations by their compound annual growth rate from 2015 through 2019.

About SES Corporation

Systems Engineering Solutions Corporation (SES) is home to Government IT’s most experienced and dedicated technologists, with core capabilities in Program Management, IT Modernization, Systems Integration & Test, and Integrated Security. Our industry-leading technical credentials allow SES to dive deeper than anyone into Government’s most complex IT architectures – securely, and with a service-driven culture that absorbs the customer mission as our own. The result is better enterprise strategy and execution for our customers, and the assurance that even the most granular decisions around tools, technologies, and processes remain guided by that mission to modernize agency operations and serve citizens. More information at sescorporation.com.