NNSA Administrator leads U.S. delegation to International Atomic Energy Agency General Conference

What would normally be a bustling affair with exhibits, side events, and thousands of attendees from around the world, this year’s IAEA GC was severely scaled back in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, only two U.S. representatives were permitted to travel to Vienna for the event: Administrator Gordon-Hagerty and Dr. Christopher Ashley Ford, Assistant Secretary of State for International Security and Nonproliferation. Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette delivered the U.S. National Statement via video.

“I commend the IAEA on continuing its important mission to ensure the safety, security, and peaceful uses of civil nuclear energy,” said Administrator Gordon-Hagerty. “While this GC has certainly been different, despite the limitations, we made good progress on nuclear issues.”

