Gov. Ricketts Announces Appointments to Boards and Commissions

Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967

Taylor Gage, 402-471-1970

 

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts announced recent appointments he has made to fill Nebraska’s boards and commissions.

 

The following appointees are unpaid and are not subject to Legislative confirmation:

 

Nebraska Aeronautics Commission

Scott E. Tarry, Ph.D., Omaha

 

Capitol Environs Commission

Ann Post, J.D., Lincoln

 

County Attorney Standards Advisory Council

Robert E. Bowen, M.D., Bennington

Elizabeth Waterman, Lexington

 

Nebraska Council on Developmental Disabilities

Mark D. Shriver, Ph.D., BCBA-D, Omaha

 

Dry Bean Commission

David W. Howell, Morrill

Courtney M. Schuler, Morrill

David G. Weber, Alliance

 

Nebraska Equal Opportunity Commission

Arla Jo Meyer, Lincoln

 

EPSCoR/IDeA Committee

Daniel P. Schachtman, Ph.D., Lincoln

 

Nebraska Fire Safety Appeals Board

Ronald Geary, Lincoln

Donald J. Sheets, Lincoln

Steven Thornburg, Papillion

 

Nebraska Commission on Indian Affairs

Derek R. LaPointe, Niobrara

Steve Laravie Sr., Lincoln

Darren Wolfe, Macy

Larry Wright Jr., Lincoln

 

Nebraska Commission for the Interstate Compact for Adult Offender Supervision

Jacey Rader, Lincoln

 

Nebraska Investment Finance Authority

Susan E. Bredthauer, Lincoln

Colten R. Zamrzla, Lincoln

 

Jail Standards Board

Mark H. Benne, Columbus

Bruce M. Ferrell, Elkhorn

 

Nebraska Commission on Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice

Raymond “Ray” Norris, Lincoln

Thomas P. Parker, Gering

 

Professional Practices Commission

Linda K. Brock, Omaha

 

Nebraska Propane Education and Research Council

Richard Wedding, Firth

 

Nebraska Commission on Public Advocacy

Julie E. Bear, Plattsmouth

Jonathan M. Braaten, Lincoln

Michael E. Ziskey, Omaha

 

Racial Profiling Advisory Committee

Stephen B. Hensel, Crete

Mark A. Hogue, Central City

 

Riparian Vegetation Management Task Force

Kevin C. Adams, Minatare

Tala Awada, Ph.D., Lincoln

David Carr, Grand Island

Ryan Chapman, Lincoln

John A. Erixson, Lincoln

Larry J. Heyen Ceresco

Brent Meyer, Denton

Nathan J. Munter, Holdrege

John W. Orr, Blair

Michael D. Reed, Omaha

James Sarchet, Minatare

James Skavdahl, Marsland

Richard Tesar, Waterloo

Thomas L. Walker, Jr., Lincoln

Shuhai Zheng, Lincoln

Tammy Zimmerman, Lincoln

David Zorn, Gothenburg

 

ServeNebraska – The Nebraska Volunteer Service Commission

Colette “Kelly” Fleming, Omaha

M. Ashley Hatheway, Elkhorn

Lisa Hiatt, Lincoln

Ashley Mueller, Lincoln

 

Nebraska Wheat Development, Utilization, and Marketing Board

Richard B. Dunbar, Eustis

Nebraska Workforce Development Board

Jim Smith, Lincoln

 

Governor’s Youth Advisory Council

Chloe R. Irwin, Gretna

Samuel J. Rosa, Lincoln

 

The following appointee is paid and subject to Legislative confirmation:

Nebraska Board of Parole

Rosalyn R. Cotton, Omaha

 

Thank you to the many Nebraskans that give generously of their time and talent to make a difference in our state.  These appointments will provide crucial insight and expertise to their respective boards, committees, and commissions.  To learn about openings and apply to serve on a board or commission, go to https://governor.nebraska.gov/board-comm-req.

