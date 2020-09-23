Segway-Ninebot Launches Smart Electric Bike: The All-New Segway eMoped C80

Company to Offer a New Smart, Fun and Eco-Friendly Means of Travel

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Sept. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Segway-Ninebot, a global leader in short-distance transportation solutions and robotic service industries, continues to traverse new technological fronts with the release of its chic and innovative smart eBike, the Segway eMoped C80.

The revolutionary Segway eMoped C80, equipped with a 24Ah battery, transforms the modern-day commute with its capacity to travel up to 52.8 miles on a single charge. The eMoped provides this extended range all while remaining compact- its newly-designed 1152Wh lithium-ion battery is both portable and lightweight with the ability to be removed effortlessly and carried anywhere with ease for charging.

Eco-friendly:

Show your true colors with the Segway eMoped C80. This new consumer product combines the latest in transportation and electric motor technology and is composed of only the finest physical materials. The eMoped’s body panels are made up of 100% eco-friendly PP plastics, allowing its raw material and color to peek through. Whether you’re a cross-town commuter, lover of the earth, or are simply looking for a new way to spark up some daily excitement, this vehicle is for you.

Feature Highlights

The Segway eMoped C80 has a top speed of 20mph and a range of up to 52.8 miles. Weighing 121lbs and measuring in at less than 5.3ft, the vehicle can be taken effortlessly into elevators and other small areas.

The Segway eMoped C80 comes equipped with an electric handlebar lock, allowing riders to lock the vehicle in a single second. By using the Segway-Ninebot App, riders have access to their eMoped security, which features the eMoped’s inaugural AirLock system, simply unlocking the eMoped by approaching the vehicle- allowing drivers to hop on and ride off in fluidity. The AirLock system also locks the eMoped automatically when the rider walks away from the vehicle. In addition, the eMoped’s handlebars can be locked for an extra boost of safety.

The Segway eMoped C80 comes with four built-in anti-theft mechanisms when it’s parked and locked: The lights of the handle bars will flash red and green; the alarm will sound; the wheels will lock after 3 to 4 seconds, and a message will be sent to the rider’s phone saying their eMoped is being tampered with.

The Segway eMoped C80 is also rigged up with a regenerative anti-lock braking system. The vehicle's front disk brake is paired with a rear drum brake to ensure fast, stable and reliable braking. The eMoped’s EABS System recoups energy to the battery to extend the range, taking riders further.

The Segway eMoped C80 also features a two-stage central shock absorber, built-in front LED lights and patented anti-skid tubeless tires.

Coming Soon on Indiegogo

Segway eMoped C80 will be available to pre-order via Indiegogo at 11 a.m. EST on Sep. 29th, 2020, with an exclusive launch day special price of $1,899 paired with free shipping. Consumers can sign up for the pre-launch page at HERE.

*Special offer valid launch day only

It will then become available to the mass market in the U.S. during Q4 2020.

For further information, please find the Segway eMoped C80 press kit and factsheet linked HERE.

# # #

About Segway-Ninebot.

Segway-Ninebot is a global enterprise in the fields of intelligent short-distance transportation and service robots. In 1999, Segway was established in Bedford NH, US, which is the world leader in commercial-grade, electric, self-balancing personal transportation. Ninebot is an intelligent short-distance transportation equipment operator integrating R&D, production, sales, and service, established in Beijing, 2012. As Segway and Ninebot completed a strategic combination in 2015, Segway-Ninebot came into being. At Present, the company’s businesses are all around the world and have subsidiaries in Beijing, Seattle, Bedford, Los Angeles, Amsterdam, Seoul, Singapore, Munich, Changzhou, and Tianjin, selling products in more than 80 countries and regions. With the world-renowned intellectual property, Segway-Ninebot will create more products that will lead the users and the entire industry into the future. For more information, please visit http://www.segway.com.

Attachments

Jamie Peng Segway jamie.peng@segway.com