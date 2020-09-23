Smart ERP Solutions to Showcase Solutions and Services at Interact 2020 Virtual Event

HIUG Virtual Conference Smart ERP Solutions Oracle Partner

PLEASANTON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Smart ERP Solutions, Inc. (SmartERP), an Oracle Partner, announced that it is a sponsor and will be showcasing at the Interact 2020 Virtual Event, from September 28 - 30, to brief the healthcare industry on how they can utilize SmartERP’s suite of solutions and Oracle services to achieve best-in-class performance. SmartERP will be presenting new and updated solutions and services from their suite of Oracle product offerings, including Automated Employee Onboarding used by the U.S. State Department, and efficient Oracle PeopleSoft consulting services such as those deployed at the University of California Office of the President. SmartERP will also be presenting a specialized track session for attendees during the conference.As a member of the Oracle PartnerNetwork and developer of solutions and services that enhance and support Oracle applications, the company is dedicated to delivering innovative and leading-edge solutions based on Oracle technology, including Oracle E-Business Suite, PeopleSoft, NetSuite, and JD Edwards applications as well as Oracle Cloud platform offerings . With proven experience in Oracle, the company aims to help organizations gain insights on ways to enhance business processes through the utilization of SmartERP technology and services combined with Oracle offerings.SmartERP has Oracle Practices across multiple industries, including Public Sector, Financials, Recruiting, Technology, Manufacturing, Construction, and many more. These industries are leveraging SmartERP’s expertise in Oracle E-Business Suite, PeopleSoft, and JD Edwards (Employee Pre-boarding, Onboarding and Off-boarding, Electronic Personnel Actions Forms, Business Intelligence and Analytics, Application Development, Enterprise Mobility, Security, Compliance, and Segregation of Duties, E-Verify /I-9, Financials, CRM, Manufacturing, Smart Talent Procurement, Order Management, Oracle PeopleSoft (HCM, Financials, SCM, Campus Solutions, Asset Lifecycle Management, Enterprise Performance Management, Enterprise Portal, PeopleSoft Enterprise Tools & Technology), and Oracle Cloud."As a unique organization in the Enterprise Business Applications space, providing software solutions and services, SmartERP enables organizations to develop optimized business processes and a superior user experience enabling increased productivity, cost reductions and a maximized return on their investment,” said Doris Wong, CEO, Smart ERP Solutions. “Our Oracle solutions and services go beyond end-users' expectations at an affordable cost, and we’re excited to be showcasing our new and updated solutions and services at the Interact 2020 Virtual Event.”SmartERP invites organizations to join them at their educational session, Automating New Hire Compliance- Employment Eligibility, E-Verify & More, conducted by Doris Wong, CEO, Smart ERP Solutions. The session will cover topics including Smart Onboarding , HR business processes and compliance, further automating, and complying with your pre-boarding and onboarding hiring requirements, including employment eligibility, E-Verify, and other compliance processes. If you are attending the virtual conference, you can find SmartERP’s presentation at Session Number 20214, on September 28 at 1:20 PM.About Smart ERP Solutions, Inc.Founded by Oracle/PeopleSoft veterans, Smart ERP Solutionsis a unique organization in the Enterprise Business Applications space providing innovative, cost-effective, and configurable solutions as well as a wide range of consulting services that efficiently extend the capabilities of ERP systems to meet specific business process needs. SmartERP enables clients to seamlessly integrate their people, processes, applications, and data, across an enterprise, enabling the organization to streamline its operations and support business growth. SmartERP application managed services can supplement an organization’s staff, co-manage applications, or manage their entire set of Enterprise Business Applications. SmartERP delivers the only Oracle ecosystem focused enterprise-class Services Procurement and Vendor Management System (VMS) for global contingent workforce spend management. SmartERP’s robust Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions help businesses achieve efficiency and measurable savings in their staffing, statement of work (SOW), outsourced pay-rolled work, independent contractor usage, and other work services spend.Dave ReikSmart ERP Solutions, Inc.9252710200

