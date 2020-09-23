Permissive 10-digit dialing to begin in Pennsylvania’s 814 Area Code

/EIN News/ -- BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Sept. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Customers within the existing 814 area code should begin preparing for the new 582 area code and 10-digit dialing. The new 582 area code will overlay and serve the same geographic region as the existing 814 area code. An overlay does not require customers to change their existing area code.



Beginning on October 3, 2020, customers with the 814 area code should start dialing 10 digits (area code + seven digits) for local calls to 814 telephone numbers. Since this is just the permissive 10-digit dialing period, if customers forget and dial just seven digits, their calls still will be completed.

Starting April 3, 2021, all calls made within area code 814 must be placed using the area code plus the seven-digit telephone number. Seven-digit calls within this area will no longer be completed. The new 582 area code may be assigned to customers requesting new phone numbers as soon as May 1, 2021.

The most important facts that consumers need to know about the upcoming 582 area code overlay are:

Your telephone number, including current area code, will not change.

You will need to dial the area code + telephone number for all local calls.

You will continue to dial 1 + area code + telephone number for all long distance calls.

What is now a local call will remain a local call.

The price of a call, coverage area, or other rates and services will not change due to the overlay.



You can still dial just three digits to reach 911. You can also dial three digits to reach 211 and 811, as well as 311 and 511, where available.

Please remember to identify your telephone number as a 10-digit number (area code + 7-digit telephone number), and include the area code when giving the number to friends, family, business associates and customers, etc.

Customers should ensure all services, automatic dialing equipment, applications, software, or other types of equipment that are programmed to dial a 7-digit number are reprogrammed to include the area code. Examples include life-safety systems, fax machines, Internet dial-up numbers, alarm and security systems or gates, ankle monitors, speed dialers, mobile and cordless phone contact lists, call forwarding settings, voicemail services, and similar functions. Be sure to check your business stationery, advertising materials, personal checks, and your personal or pet ID tags to ensure the area code is included in your telephone number.

Important safety and security equipment, such as medical alert devices, and alarm and security systems must be programmed to use 10-digit dialing. Many systems operate on 10-digit dialing by default, but some older equipment may still use 7 digits. Please contact your medical alert or security provider if you are not sure whether your equipment needs to be reprogrammed to accommodate the upcoming change to 10-digit local dialing. Any needed reprogramming of alarm and home security equipment should be done between October 3, 2020 and April 2, 2021.

Remember that all local calls must be programmed using 10-digits, and add ‘1’ for all long distance calls.

For additional information, please visit us at verizon.com/814overlay or the PA PUC website at http://www.puc.pa.gov.

