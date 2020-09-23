Ancient Resource Auctions' Saturday, Oct. 3rd online auction #87 features fine, authentic antiquities, ethnographic art

Lovely Roman marble head of a woman from the Julio-Claudian Period (circa early 1st Century BC), in the manner of the Empress Livia Drusilla (aka Julia Augusta). (est. $9,000-$12,000).

Roman marble funerary stele from the 2nd or 3rd Century AD, 23 ½ inch tall, in the style the man wearing a tunic with wavy hair, his features nicely rendered (est. $4,500-$7,000).

Composite photo of a circa 500-460 BC Greek black-figure lekythos, a fine example with light deposits, featuring a siren holding a lyre standing atop a mound (est. $3,500-$5,000)

Egyptian papyrus text from a Book of the Dead from the Late Ptolemaic Period, circa 664-30 BC, important (and impressive, at 36 inches by 11 inches). (est. $7,000-$10,000).