Jitterbit Recognized as a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service for Fifth Consecutive Year

Jitterbit Named a Leader Based on Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute

/EIN News/ -- ALAMEDA, Calif., Sept. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jitterbit , the API transformation company, today announced it has been positioned in the Leaders quadrant of the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) for the fifth year in a row. Gartner evaluated Harmony, Jitterbit’s API Integration Platform, for this Magic Quadrant published in September 2020.



“We’ve made it our mission to help companies quickly gain a complete 360-degree view of their customers, products, employees or services to make strong business decisions and deliver personalized experiences without relying on IT,” said Shekar Hariharan, VP of Marketing, Jitterbit. “We believe Gartner’s continued recognition of Jitterbit as a Leader reflects our ability to integrate diverse cloud, inter-enterprise and on-premises environments and partner with our customers to drive their digital business transformation initiatives through the integration of ecosystems and API orchestration.”

Jitterbit Harmony securely connects to any cloud or on-premises application to automate and streamline rapidly evolving business processes. With a combination of low-code/no-code and out-of-the-box solutions, digital transformation is made easy, allowing businesses to innovate faster and make more effective decisions. Thousands of customers from various industries around the world achieve a rapid return on investment through Jitterbit’s best-in-class technology, delivery and hands-on support to successfully navigate through integration initiatives and achieve successful business outcomes so they can manage their growing volume of applications, data, projects and complexity and make the right business decisions.

Download a complimentary copy of the report from the Jitterbit website here .

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Jitterbit, Inc.

Jitterbit, the API transformation company, makes it quicker and easier for businesses to exploit data from any source, empowering them to rapidly innovate and make faster, more effective decisions. The Jitterbit Harmony API integration platform and API360 solutions enable companies to quickly connect SaaS, on-premises, and cloud applications and instantly infuse intelligence into any business process. To learn more, visit www.jitterbit.com and follow @Jitterbit on Twitter.

