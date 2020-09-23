Dr. Sung Yang Explains How Preventing Severe COVID-19 Cases is About Controlling Chronic Conditions
In an Effort to Reduce Severe COVID-19 Cases, Dr. Sung Yang Explores Existing Chronic ConditionsHONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Throughout the history of COVID-19, medical professionals have noted that most people with severe cases have other health problems. Those who are healthy will often encounter only mild to moderate flu-like symptoms. Dr. Sung Yang explores how managing existing chronic conditions can help prevent severe COVID-19 cases.
Dr. Sung Yang is a physician based in Honolulu, Hawaii. He has been exploring a number of aspects regarding COVID-19, including the way to prevent severe infections. He has found that by working with his patients, it’s possible to reduce the risk of severe COVID-19 cases with complications.
One of the things that Dr. Sung Yang recommends is identifying the various chronic medical conditions that a person has. Particularly as it pertains to CovidOVID-19, certain conditions can make the virus to become more aggressive or the immune system more vulnerable to the virus. Dr. Sung Yang explains that many of these conditions are already familiar and include but not limited to diabetes, high blood pressure, obesity, coronary artery disease, asthma, COPD, chronic kidney disease, and cancer.
Not all patients have their chronic conditions under control. Now more than ever is the time that Dr. Sung Yang recommends that patients need to achieve maximum control. In some instances, it may be necessary to focus on medications. In other instances, it is necessary to transform the lifestyle by eating healthy, exercising more and losing weight.
A patient who has chronic conditions that are out of control are more likely to have a rough go of time with COVID-19. The patient who tested positive for COVID-19 may need to stay in a hospital or even transfer to the ICU because he or she has difficulty with breathing that causes hypoxia, which is a critical drop in oxygen level in the circulation. Therefore, the patient needs to be connected to a ventilator machine to receive more air and oxygen through the lungs weakened and damaged by the virus. When not enough oxygen is absorbed from the lungs and transported into the circulation other vital organs such as the heart, brain, and kidneys start to not work properly and go into multiple organ failure. At the same time, the immune system becomes exhausted after fighting with the COVID-19 virus and becomes so weakened that it cannot fend off other infections by other bacteria and viruses such as the flu virus. Lastly, the immune system also becomes so altered that it behaves strangely in such a way that it allows clots to form in various blood vessels and organs even though such clots are not needed. All of these complications add more time, medications, procedures as well as more suffering to the hospitalization and even death in many unfortunate scenarios.
Dr. Sung Yang has a goal to keep his patients out of the ER, the hospital and of course the ICU. By helping patients better control their chronic conditions Dr Sung Yang keeps the COVID-19 patients quarantined at home with just mild symptoms. Dr. Sung Yang believes that education is the key. During regular in-person or telemedicine visits Dr. Sung Yang emphasizes this prevention against severe COVID-19 infections.
In addition to focusing on optimizing the control of chronic conditions, Dr. Sung Yang is also an advocate of rapid and accurate COVID-19 testing. He believes that patients will have a better chance of avoiding the coronavirus entirely if it’s possible to know who has been exposed to the virus.
Dr. Sung Yang recommends that anyone with chronic medical conditions focus on getting them under maximum control now rather than later because once a person is hospitalized due to severe COVID-19 infection it is too late.
