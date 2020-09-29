BEE &YOU announces launching of “Energy X”
Dr. Samanci is the pioneer in combining science, technology and nature for safer and more effective bee products.
Our newest product is an adaptogen because it has Ginseng which is a root with strong adaptogenic properties proven to increase physical and mental stamina and resilience, while combating fatigue”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BEE&YOU (www.beeandyou.com), the leading bee products company announces its newest natural energy product Energy X.
— Dr. Asli Samanci
The product is 100% natural, paleo and free of gluten, added sugar, chemicals and artificial ingredients. Energy X ingredients are pomegranate juice, raw honey, propolis (1%), royal jelly (5%) and red Korean ginseng (5%). The product arrives in a box of 12 shots and it is intended to be used for 12 days consecutively, 1 shot a day. It’s available online at https://www.beeandyou.com/energy-x-propolis-ginseng-royal-jelly
Dr. Asli Samanci, the CEO and Founder of BEE&YOU counted the benefits of the Energy X: "Our newest product is an adaptogen because it has Ginseng which is a root with strong adaptogenic properties. It is proven to increase physical and mental stamina and resilience, while combating fatigue. Red Korean Ginseng is aged for at least 6 or more years. Our ginseng is directly sourced from Korea, which produces the highest quality ginseng on the planet. This super-food also has aphrodisiac properties; it is a strong antioxidant and supports the immune system; improves physical resilience and supports cognitive activities; helps combat fatigue and anxiety; has detoxifying and anti-aging effects; increases testosterone, sperm count and reproductive functions in males. Personally, I started taking our Energy X product myself and I can see a big increase in my energy level! I highly recommend this product for anyone who wants natural energy, resilience, and mental sharpness.”
The product also has BEE&YOU’s signature Propolis and Royal Jelly. Propolis consists of the words pro (front) + polis (guard). It is a pre-cleaner for the bees’ habitat. Propolis is a completely natural product collected by the bees from tree leaves, stems and buds of plants. The bees sterilize the hive they use. The bees first cover the honeycomb cells with propolis, then the queen bee lays its egg. This way, a healthy development of the egg is provided. Also, bees put honey, pollen, and royal jelly in the honeycomb eyes that are plastered with propolis. In this way, the bee products are stored in the hive intact.
Royal jelly is a valuable bee product that bees secrete from their own bodies. It is used to feed the baby bees and the queen bee. While worker bees in the hive live only 45 days; the queen bee, fed with royal jelly throughout her life, lives for 5-7 years. It develops 2 times bigger than other bees. She leaves 2000 eggs in the hive every day, ensuring its continuity. Royal jelly consists of B group vitamins (B1, B2, B3, B5 and B6) and important minerals such as zinc, magnesium, iron. It also contains royalactin and 10-HDA functional components that are not found in any other nutrition. Adults and children can consume 1 teaspoon of raw honey mixtures with royal jelly per day.
About BEE&YOU:
BEE&YOU makes all-natural and biologically active bee products while promoting sustainable beekeeping. For more information, visit www.beendyou.com
BEE&YOU products are on sale at 3,000 CVS online and physical stores nationally, at the company’s website and on Amazon. Founded in 2013, BEE&YOU has won more than 30 awards in the past seven years with its innovative, natural and healthy line of bee products. Strong advocates of beekeepers, BEE&YOU relies on a unique “Contract-Based Beekeeping Model” to protect bees and beekeepers’ rights and safety. This business model allows production agreements signed directly by beekeepers without middlemen or distributors.
In addition to 3,500 retail outlets in the United States, BEE&YOU is also sold globally in South Korea, Germany, France, Austria, the Netherlands, Belgium, Sweden, Turkey, the UK, Qatar, Dubai and Cyprus. Learn more: http://www.beeandyou.com.
DISCLAIMER:
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food & Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Funda Samanci
BEE&YOU
+1 212-980-8090
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
TO LEARN MORE ABOUT BEE&YOU’s BUSINESS MODEL AND PROCESSES, PLEASE WATCH: