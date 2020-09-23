7 Things You Never Knew About Casper, Wyoming

Plus, Tips on How to Visit Casper Responsibly

/EIN News/ -- Casper, Wyoming, Sept. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While travel plans have shifted from worldwide travel to road-tripping to neighboring states, it may or may not come as a surprise that Casper, Wyoming is a destination you’ll want to put on your travel bucket list. No matter if you are traveling solo, taking a family vacation or doing a weekend getaway with friends, there’s so much to explore in Casper.

Wyoming’s second-largest city, Casper sits along Interstate 25 in the middle of the Cowboy State. With its location, it’s a perfect stopping point for travelers visiting Wyoming’s more well-known destinations like Yellowstone National Park, Devils Tower National Monument and Grand Teton National Park. But Casper isn’t a place that should be glazed over.

“We know that many people travel through Casper on their way to other places in the West,” said Amanda Scherlin, Marketing Manager for Visit Casper. “But once people get off the interstate and take a few minutes to explore downtown, they’re hooked. From our western downtown to our blue-ribbon fly-fishing, Casper is a place you have to see to believe.”

As you plan to visit Wyoming this fall, here are seven things that may surprise you about Casper.

1. It’s home of the College National Finals Rodeo (CNFR).

CNFR has made its home in Casper since 1999 and each June welcomes the best collegiate rodeo athletes to the Casper Events Center. Plus, CNFR is slated to stay in Casper until at least 2027.

2. Casper has a mammoth + a T-rex.

The Tate Geological Museum, located at Casper College, is home to a mammoth and the first tyrannosaurs rex to be found in Wyoming that has stayed in Wyoming. When you walk into The Tate, you’ll be greeted by Dee, an 11,600-year-old Columbian mammoth who roamed this wild landscape during the Ice Age and was found in nearby Glenrock. After strolling through the various fossil displays, ask to see Lee Rex, a tyrannosaurus rex found in Wyoming that is thought to be 65 million years old.

3. Casper history includes the Oregon, Mormon, California and Pony Express trails.

Casper is one of the only places in the country where historic trails (Oregon, Mormon, California and Pony Express) converge. At the National Historic Trails Interpretive Center, you’ll learn about the historic days of how travelers came across the country on these trails. After learning about the trails, head out to see them in person, with nearby highlights that include Register Cliff, standing in wagon ruts in Guernsey and walking around Independence Rock, where you’ll be reminded of the efforts and sacrifices early pioneers made in their search for a better life in the West. Another must-see location with history of the trails is Fort Caspar—a military post built in 1865—that has exhibits on prehistoric people, Plains Indians, ranching and the western emigrant trails.

4. You can ride a horse or wagon on the Oregon Trail.

Make history come alive with Historic Trails West. You’ll go back in time on a journey that includes covered wagons, horseback trail rides and an option to stay overnight in a teepee along the North Platte River where you’ll hear the sounds of nature just as the pioneers once did.

5. Casper has a waterfall.

Just a short drive out of Casper sits one of the city’s most treasured spots, Garden Creek Falls. Sitting at the base of Casper Mountain, you’ll find clear water falling into a crisp mountain pool. From here, you can hike the 4.5-mile-long Bridle Trail.

6. You can see a jaw-dropping canyon in the plains of Wyoming.

One of Wyoming’s best-kept secrets, Fremont Canyon is a destination that catches many visitors (and Wyoming residents) off guard. The most scenic access to the canyon can be found down Kortes Road in Alcova, as you’ll drive through remarkable geological formations along this route. Along the way, you’ll see beautiful rock walls on either side of the North Platte River, making it a prime fishing and rock-climbing location. In addition, the canyon is a perfect spot to kayak, canoe or stand-up paddleboard.

7. Home to a 101-year-old western store.

Located in downtown Casper is Lou Taubert Ranch Outfitters. The store is officially 101 years old and has been in the Taubert family for more than a century. It’s 55,000 square feet and has nine floors of everything western. The Taubert family has worked hard to keep their legacy going, as their true love for the West naturally shines out of this impressive family business.

As you consider travel to Casper, make sure you make the commitment to travel responsibly by staying home if you’re sick, practicing social distancing, washing your hands with soap and water and wearing a face covering or mask in local businesses and crowded areas.

Start planning a trip to Casper, Wyoming at VisitCasper.com.

About Visit Casper

Visit Casper is the official destination management organization for Natrona County and is dedicated to enhancing the county’s economic base through tourism. Casper is known for world-class fly-fishing on the North Platte River; is the annual host for the College National Finals Rodeo (CNFR); and has been named one of the top mountain towns in the country by Men’s Journal. More information can be found at VisitCasper.com.

Editor’s Note: For more Casper story ideas or images, contact us at media@VisitCasper.com.

Attachments

Tia Troy Visit Casper 406-529-8314 media@visitcasper.com