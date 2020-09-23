SOLiD and Enterprise Wireless Establish an Exclusive Sales and Business Development Agreement

/EIN News/ -- Plano, TX, Sept. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SOLiD, the leader in indoor and outdoor cellular and public safety communications infrastructure, today announced an exclusive partnership with Enterprise Wireless, a manufacturer's representative firm. Enterprise Wireless will perform sales and business development on behalf of SOLiD in the North Central Region.

The partnership combines Enterprise Wireless sales expertise with SOLiD's exceptional solutions for 5G wireless communications. Through the partnership, Enterprise Wireless will represent SOLiD in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, Wisconsin.

“We are thrilled to partner with Enterprise Wireless, said Mohammed Nemar, Territory Sales Manager, North Central. With our joint expertise and diverse portfolios, we will be able to deliver creative solutions to tackle today’s problems and tomorrow’s needs.”

“New wireless frequencies and class of services such as CBRS and 5G, as well as LTE coverage expansion, are opening doors to new wireless enterprise DAS applications that seemingly will simplify everyday communication interactions and drive efficiencies, said Mark Harnen, President, Enterprise Wireless Inc. Solid’s Indoor and Outdoor DAS platforms are leading edge and poised to address these opportunities as they arise. Our new relationship with Solid strategically fits with our mission of bringing innovative solutions towards meeting our customer’s wireless coverage and capacity needs for the Great Lakes region of the US.”

About Enterprise Wireless

Enterprise Wireless is a technical sales manufacturer’s rep company that partners with some of the wireless industry’s leading site solution product manufacturers to provide technical sales and support for customers in the Great Lakes region of the United States. Together with our manufacture partners; we assist the wireless carriers, system integrators, distributors, architectural and engineering firms, site acquisition companies, enterprise businesses and various real estate property owners with solving wireless 4G, 5G and Public Safety coverage, capacity and network performance challenges as they emerge.

About SOLID

SOLiD enables indoor and outdoor cellular and public-safety communications at many of the world's best-known and most challenging venues. From the busiest airports and subways to Fortune 500 corporate buildings, hospitals, hotels, and universities, professional and college sports venues, government, industrial and logistics facilities, SOLiD's modular solutions scale to every challenge. SOLiD continuously innovates to deliver best in class solutions with ALLIANCE 5G DAS, RocketWAVE 5G mmWave repeaters, Infinity Access optical fronthaul and backhaul, and SURF Open RAN (O-RAN) networks. Edge Connectivity, SOLiD Coverage, visit www.solid.com/us/ or call 1-(888) 409-9997.

