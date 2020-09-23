Aisle Rocket Launches Advanced Predictive Analytics for Facebook Advertisers

New “CATIE” Solution Optimizes Facebook Ad Creative on Performance, Cost

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Sept. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aisle Rocket, a growth-driven marketing agency that unifies creative services, data and technology to drive results, announced today the launch of its Creative Attribute Tracking and Intelligence Engine (CATIE), a new predictive analytics tool for optimizing creative elements across Facebook advertising campaigns.



The CATIE technology tags and scores Facebook advertisements according to more than 20 creative criteria, surfacing creative trends that correlate with low-cost and high click-through rates. Once these trends have been discovered, creative teams can build new creative portfolios that combine the best-performing aspects of their past ads. When applied predictively to existing campaigns, CATIE has been able to:

Improve Click-Through-Rates by 12%

Improve Click-to-Purchase rates by 230%

Lower cost-per-purchase by 51%



As an officially badged Facebook Marketing Partner, Aisle Rocket builds Facebook API software for the specialty areas of Retail Ad Technology, Ecommerce Ad Technology, and Offline Conversions. Aisle Rocket is the only Facebook partner that holds both the technology and agency badge.

“CATIE represents a new level of return and efficiency for Facebook campaigns, which gives us powerful leverage for our clients,” said Ross Shelleman, CEO of Aisle Rocket. “Nobody knows Facebook ad operations better than we do, and we’ve been able to develop our expertise into a truly revolutionary tool.”

About Aisle Rocket

Aisle Rocket is a new kind of agency, focused entirely on delivering results. By unifying marketing and creative services backed by data and technology, Aisle Rocket drives revenue through best-in-class creative, e-commerce, and media execution. Aisle Rocket’s managed Customer Data Platform (CDP) harnesses a brand’s 1st-party data to inform omnichannel online and offline media campaigns, supported by world-class creative, content, and UX.

Media Contact:

Hugh Moore

Broadsheet Communications for Aisle Rocket

202-471-0661

hugh@broadsheetcomms.com