Network Security and Multi-Factor Authentication Solutions from WatchGuard Earn TrustRadius 2020 Top Rated Awards

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, Sept. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WatchGuard® Technologies, a global leader in network security and intelligence, secure Wi-Fi, multi-factor authentication and endpoint security, today announced that TrustRadius has recognized its Network Security solutions with a 2020 Top Rated Award. The TrustRadius community ranked WatchGuard as a valuable player in the Firewall Solutions category with a trScore of 9.2 out of 10 from 140 verified reviews. WatchGuard’s AuthPoint service was also recognized with a 2020 Top Rated MFA Award in the Authentication Systems category. Additionally, the company has earned a TrustRadius 2020 Tech Cares Award for its ongoing efforts to go above and beyond in supporting customers, partners and employees during the COVID-19 crisis.

“The TrustRadius community’s overwhelmingly positive reviews validate the quality, sophistication and ease of use of our network security and multi-factor authentication solutions,” said Michelle Welch, SVP of Marketing at WatchGuard. “By consolidating these and other vital security solutions under a single platform, we’re continuing to simplify protection for customers and their trusted channel partners.”

Receiving these two Top Rated Awards from TrustRadius further emphasizes WatchGuard’s leadership in the security space and commitment to making enterprise-grade security accessible to all companies through simplicity.

Since 2016, the TrustRadius Top Rated Awards have become an industry standard for unbiased recognition of B2B technology products. This annual award program is based entirely on customer feedback and a strict scoring system based on user reviews and ratings.

Here are several reviews from verified users that contributed to WatchGuard’s TrustRadius Top Rated Awards:

“WatchGuard is always innovating their security suite and adding and improving features to their perimeter security devices,” said a division network support specialist at an international charitable organization. “Each iteration of the firewall appliance is uniquely outfitted with the appropriate tools to both enable data communication and protect the local network. Scalable and reliable, WatchGuard security devices simply work.”

“We use WatchGuard Total Security Suite in our office. It provides our network with perimeter security that is always constant and vigilant in keeping intruders out of our network,” said one telecommunications executive. “The fact that it is a subscription service and always updated, means that we do not have to worry about threats we don't know about – WatchGuard does it for us and keeps us safe.”

“We needed a solution to enable multi-factor authentication within our environment for identity management,” said the chief technology officer of an IT services company. “WatchGuard was able to provide the complete solution from RDS servers to endpoints.”

“AuthPoint is easy to use, configure, manage, and integrate with any environment,” said a cybersecurity engineer at a leading computer security service provider.

Organizations that received TrustRadius 2020 Tech Cares Awards are B2B technology companies that have demonstrated extraordinary caring throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. The TrustRadius research team reviewed nominations from a wide range of parties, including employees and partners, and selected Tech Cares Awards winners based on the merits of the nominations as well as TrustRadius reviewer feedback that clearly illustrated a strong and caring response during the pandemic.

About WatchGuard Technologies, Inc.

WatchGuard® Technologies, Inc. is a global leader in network security, secure Wi-Fi, multi-factor authentication and network intelligence. The company’s award-winning products and services are trusted around the world by nearly 10,000 security resellers and service providers to protect more than 80,000 customers. WatchGuard’s mission is to make enterprise-grade security accessible to companies of all types and sizes through simplicity, making WatchGuard an ideal solution for midmarket businesses and distributed enterprises. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington, with offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. To learn more, visit WatchGuard.com.

About TrustRadius

TrustRadius is the customer voice and insights platform that helps tech buyers make great decisions, and helps technology vendors acquire and retain great customers. Each month, over half a million B2B technology buyers use over 222,000 verified reviews and ratings on TrustRadius.com to make informed purchasing decisions. Headquartered in Austin, TX, TrustRadius was founded by successful entrepreneurs and is backed by Next Coast Ventures, Mayfield Fund, and LiveOak Venture Partners.

