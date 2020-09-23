Sorenson Communications Launches New Nationwide CARE Program

Customers choose relay endpoints that match their unique communication needs

/EIN News/ -- SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Sorenson Communications announced the launch of the Communication Access Relay Equipment (CARE) program, which, for a limited time, gives new and existing customers the option to choose two devices that best meet their Video Relay Service (VRS) needs. These relay devices, which may be limited, include the Sorenson ntouch® VP2 videophone, a laptop or a tablet pre-loaded with the ntouch app, and the Sorenson Pulse flasher.



“Sorenson is all about supporting customers as they adapt to ever-changing communication needs,” notes Sorenson CEO Scott Wood. “To that end, the CARE program offers flexible communication options to enable customers to connect with others from home, work, or while on-the-go.”

The customizable CARE package provides customers with access to more than 300 features Sorenson offers, including Sorenson’s popular myPhone, Group Call, Wavello, Call Transfer, and Call Forward, just to name a few.

In addition, Sorenson, the leading provider of communication solutions for people who are Deaf, provides white-glove service that includes one-on-one consultations and installations with Sorenson representatives as well as ongoing tech support and customer service.

Sorenson Relay is available to people who are Deaf and use sign language to communicate with voice telephone users through video equipment. New customers must complete the general application process to be qualified, which includes completing the Federal Communications Commission-mandated certification of eligibility.

To learn more, sign up online at www.sorenson.com/care or call 801-386-8500 to chat with a Sorenson team member.

About Sorenson Communications, LLC

Connecting Life. Sorenson Communications (www.sorenson.com) was founded on the principle that communication and being understood is fundamental to the human experience. Inspired by this belief and the core values of our communities, we develop the most trusted communication offerings, including Sorenson Relay, the highest-quality video interpreting service, and Sorenson Interpreting, which matches qualified sign language interpreters to specific assignment needs. As the largest private employer of Deaf people and sign language interpreters, Sorenson endeavors to provide each customer with an exceptional communication experience.

Sorenson offers innovative, Deaf-specific communication products, such as ntouch® videophones and ntouch software applications that connect PC, Mac®, and mobile device users to Sorenson Relay. For even more connected communication, Sorenson offers Wavello, which gives people who are Deaf and hearing as well as sign language interpreters the ability to see each other on the same relay call.

For more information, visit www.sorenson.com.

Disclaimer

If you choose Sorenson as your default provider, you can port your existing 10-digit number to Sorenson from another provider or Sorenson can provide you with one for the geographic area where you live or work. If you later change your default provider, you can port your number to that provider. When selecting Sorenson, you must provide to Sorenson the physical address (i.e., the Registered Location) from which you are placing the call, so that Sorenson can properly route any 911 calls you may make. If you move or change your location, you must notify Sorenson immediately. You can update your Registered Location from your Sorenson videophone by calling 800-659-4810 or by visiting www.svrs.com/moving. Sorenson will confirm receipt of your Registered Location information. Emergency calls made via internet-based TRS may not function the same as traditional E911 service. For example, you may not be able to dial 911 if there is an internet-service failure or if you lose electrical power, and your 911 call may not be routed correctly if you have not updated your Registered Location. For more information on the process of obtaining 10-digit numbers and the limitations and risks associated with using Sorenson’s VRS to place a 911 call, please visit Sorenson’s website: www.sorenson.com/legal/. For information on toll-free numbering, please visit www.svrs.com/tollfree.

Press Contact Ann Bardsley Sorenson Communications 801-287-9400 abardsley@sorenson.com