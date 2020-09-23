SMART Modular Introduces eMMC for Industrial Embedded Applications

New BGAE440 eMMC provides robust Flash storage for industrial applications

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Calif., Sept. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SMART Modular Technologies , a subsidiary of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. , (NASDAQ: SGH), today announced its new BGAE440 family of eMMC (embedded MultiMediaCard) products under the brand name, DuraFlash™. DuraFlash is SMART Modular’s designation for durable Flash memory solutions that are built to higher standards to deliver the durability and reliability expected in industrial embedded market segments.



The BGAE440 eMMC product family is designed for industrial embedded applications and complies with JEDEC eMMC v5.1 specifications. DuraFlash BGAE440 is available in both 153-ball 11.5mm x 13mm and 100-ball 14mm x 18mm standard BGA packages. Able to withstand harsh operating environments, designing with the BGAE440 eMMC product family ensures protection against extreme hot and cold temperature ranges, gradient change, excessive vibration, high humidity, Salt Fog and dust as well as exposure to sulfur dioxide.

“These solutions are ideal for applications that embed memory and storage into their product. With the DuraFlash BGAE440 eMMC product, we’ve created a robust Flash memory solution with unrivalled performance for designers looking to incorporate memory into their connected IIoT devices,” said Alan Marten, senior vice president, SMART Specialty Memory. “The new DuraFlash brand conveys SMART Modular’s commitment to delivering the highest quality of durable and highly-reliable Flash memory products for the industrial embedded market segment.”

SMART’s new BGAE440 eMMC product also addresses the need for soldered down Flash storage in embedded systems. Unlike typical eMMC products that are suitable for consumer applications, such as mobile phones and tablet PCs, the BGAE440 eMMC is designed specifically for industrial embedded computing applications for various markets such as aerospace, pipeline inspection equipment, mobile base stations, security devices, medical diagnostic devices as well as many others.

Technical Specifications

SMART Modular’s BGAE440 eMMC features include:

Built with the latest Flash controller and 3D NAND technology.

BGAE440 eMMC complies with eMMC v5.1 specification in JEDEC standard 153-ball and 100-ball BGA packages.

Available in industrial temperature (-40°C to 85°C) and JEDEC standard temperature (-25°C to 85°C) versions.

Designed for industrial embedded applications with locked BOMs.

BGAE440 eMMC is available in 32GB to 256GB in capacities.



DuraFlash™ is a trademark of SMART Modular Technologies, Inc.



About SMART Modular Technologies

Serving the specialty memory industry for more than 30 years, SMART is a global leader in memory modules, solid-state storage products and high-performance computing. Critical to electronic devices, SMART has developed a comprehensive product line comprised of DRAM, hybrid memory, Flash and storage technologies across various form factors which are available in standard, custom and ruggedized versions where high performance and high capacity are critical.

SMART collaborates closely with its global OEM customers with a strong focus on extensive customer-specific designs, technical support and value-added testing services. Throughout the design process and across multiple platforms, SMART creates solutions for demanding applications with differentiated requirements.

SMART is a pioneer in secure, ruggedized solid-state drives (SSDs). Additional attributes such as encryption, secure data elimination and write-protect features are incorporated providing highly secure storage for military, aerospace and industrial markets.

