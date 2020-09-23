Xactly Earns 2020 Tech Cares Award From TrustRadius

Xactly recognized for giving back to its community with a 2020 Tech Cares Award from TrustRadius

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xactly , the leading innovator of cloud-based Sales Performance Management (SPM) software, today announced that it has earned a 2020 Tech Cares Award from TrustRadius. This award celebrates companies that have gone above and beyond to provide their communities, clients, and front line workers with support during the COVID-19 crisis.



“Caring for others is a cornerstone of Xactly’s mission; the word ‘care’ itself is the acronym we use to capture our core values of Customer Focus, Accountability, Respect, and Excellence,” said Chris Cabrera, Founder and CEO of Xactly. “Amid new challenges, this year also presented us with fresh opportunities to support our communities when they needed it most. I am proud of the impact that Xactilians have made across our global offices — from donating to charitable organizations, to volunteering their time, to going above and beyond in guiding our customers through the crisis. This award from TrustRadius serves as validation of the generosity and empathy that have always defined our culture and employees, but especially during COVID-19.”

Xactly also extends congratulations to its customers and partners who are fellow 2020 Trust Radius Tech Cares award winners, including Accenture, Ascentis, Avaya, Dialpad, Jamf Software, Khoros, KnowBe4, Kofax, LogRhythm, Nintex, Nuance Communications, Patsnap, Paychex, Qlik, Quickbase, Slack, Taulia, TriNet, Turbonomic, UserTesting, Wrike, Zerto, and Zoom.

“We are excited to announce our first-ever Tech Cares Award Winners,” said TrustRadius CEO Vinay Bhagat. “This pandemic isn’t just a test of fortitude. It's an opportunity to distinguish yourself. We have been completely inspired by the way the B2B technology industry responded to COVID-19. So many companies pivoted with grace, leading to many of them standing out in our minds as major community contributors during this time. Not only do we feel that these companies are deserving of recognition — we also consider their example when deciding how we ourselves can find new ways to give back.”

To date, Xactly has given over $160,000 and over 4,000 volunteer hours to organizations in need through the XactlyOne Foundation, a 501(c)(3) certified organization created early in the company’s history. This year, as part of its annual C.A.R.E. Week , the XactlyOne foundation collected donations for two influential organizations that are solving some of the biggest challenges of our time: Doctors Without Borders and Black Girls Code. Additionally, employees were encouraged to purchase a Kynd Kit to improve mental wellness among individuals in their communities, from healthcare providers to senior citizens.

Outside of C.A.R.E. Week, Xactly employees frequently bring the company’s core values to life. For instance, when the pandemic hit, Xactly’s Denver employees volunteered to connect virtually with the elderly and those in isolation through Love for the Elderly and Mon Ami Volunteer Phone Bank.

Xactly’s technology itself has also made a positive impact in helping businesses, such as manufacturing company Flowserve , navigate the economic disruption of COVID-19.

“What I've seen by using Xactly during COVID-19 is people on my team stepping up through the crisis. It's been personally rewarding for me to equip them with the right set of solutions and skills to succeed in the middle of this chaos,” said David Lowe, Global Director of Sales Operations at Flowserve.

To be accepted for the Tech Cares Award, a nominated organization must be a B2B technology company that demonstrated above-and-beyond caring during the COVID-19 pandemic. Everyone was welcome to nominate an organization for this award, including those who work for or with the company. All nominations were thoroughly vetted by the TrustRadius research team.

In addition to nominations, the Tech Cares Award was also given on the basis of reviewer feedback on TrustRadius. Organizations whose reviews clearly illustrated how much they care during this crisis have also been recognized.

